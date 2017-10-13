Blake Lively Reveals ‘Terrifying’ Sexual Harassment Story Where She Was Filmed While Asleep

The actress says a makeup artist once filmed her without her knowledge while she was asleep.

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has opened the door for other celebrities to come forward with their own accounts of battling sexual harassment in the industry. Blake Lively added her voice to the conversation in an interview with The Los Angeles Times in which she revealed a “terrifying” experience where she woke up and found a makeup artist filming her in her sleep without her knowledge.

“He was saying things inappropriately, insisting on putting my lipstick on with his finger,” Lively said. “I was sleeping one night on location and I woke up and he was filming me. I was clothed, but it was a very voyeuristic, terrifying thing to do.”

Read More:Oliver Stone Accused of Sexual Harassment After Defending Harvey Weinstein

According to Lively, she quickly told producers on the film about the harassment but they did not act on her claims. Instead, she was notified about a different issue involving her dog making a mess in her dressing room. When she brought up the claim again, telling them the act was “very serious and we can’t have this happen again,” the producers still did nothing. Lively ended up going to a lawyer and an investigation was launched that caused the makeup artist to be removed from set.

Lively said one crew member ended up writing the makeup artist a letter of recommendation for his next job so there wouldn’t be any “bad blood,” and the crew member has continued to work in the industry.

The actress’ revelation follows the statements she made over the Weinstein scandal earlier in the week. The former head of The Weinstein Company has been accused of multiple acts of sexual harassment, to which Lively said: “It’s important that we don’t stand for this and that we don’t focus on one or two or three or four stories, it’s important that we focus on humanity in general and say, ‘That is unacceptable.'”