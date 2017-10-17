Bob Weinstein Accused of Sexual Harassment by Former ‘The Mist’ Showrunner Amanda Segel

The former showrunner and executive producer for the Spike TV show claims that the younger Weinstein brother repeatedly harassed her while they worked together.

Amanda Segel, a former showrunner and executive producer for The Weinstein Company’s television drama “The Mist,” has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Bob Weinstein. Segel tells Variety that while she was working on the Spike TV series, Weinstein “repeatedly made romantic overtures to her and asked her to join him for private dinners.”

Moreover, Segel tells the outlet that the harassment began in the summer of 2016 and “continued on and off for about three months until Segel’s lawyer, David Fox of Myman Greenspan, informed TWC executives — including COO David Glasser — that she would leave the show if Bob Weinstein did not stop contacting her on personal matters.”

A representative for Weinstein “denied that he engaged in any inappropriate behavior” in a statement to Variety, adding that “Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made.” A rep for TWC additionally denied the claim that Glasser, still the embattled company’s COO, was ever contacted by Segel’s lawyer.

These new allegations against the younger Weinstein brother come as dozens of women have recently come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Bob’s older brother and former TWC founder Harvey Weinstein. As Variety notes, “Bob Weinstein has publicly decried his brother’s actions and claimed that he was unaware of the severity of the allegations, which include at least two allegations of rape.”

Segel told the outlet that she “decided to go public with her Bob Weinstein experience in an effort to help raise awareness of the extra burden that women often face and to encourage the industry to put a stop to behavior that has too often been seen as part and parcel of the high-pressure business of producing a TV show.”

Segel’s story alleges that the harassment began in the summer of 2016, when Weinstein invited her to dinner. As she explained, she agreed to the meeting because she was eager “to establish a professional relationship with the head of the company behind ‘The Mist.'” Segel claims the the dinner was marked by Weinstein asking her “highly intimate questions” and making “romantic overtures to her.” Later, when she drove him back to the Beverly Hills Hotel where he was staying, Weinstein asked her to come to his room, though Segel declined.

In the following weeks, Segel says Weinstein began barraging her with emails that were not work-related, claiming that “he wanted them to be friends.” Segel adds that, despite telling Weinstein she did not want a romantic relationship, he continued to ask her out, “joking at times that he was her boss and could fire her if she didn’t agree.”

After still more inappropriate behavior — including at least one screaming outburst on a conference call — Segel said she “had her lawyer contact TWC executives with the ultimatum that she would leave the show if Weinstein did not stay away from her. After much back and forth between Segel, her lawyer and TWC executives, an agreement was reached that Segel would continue her work on the show but arrangements were made that she was never to be in the same room as Weinstein or on telephone calls with him, an agreement that was honored by Weinstein.”

You can read the full story over on Variety.

