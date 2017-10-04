‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie in the Works for 2020, So At Least One Good Thing Will Happen That Year

Just think of how much richer an experience Gene's noise machine is going to be in surround sound.

“Bob’s Burgers” is one of the best TV shows to watch from a couch. In just a few short years, audiences will get to watch the Belchers on a much bigger screen.

The series, coming off its Season 8 premiere on Sunday night, will be heading to the theaters for a feature-length film adaptation, as reported in a statement to Deadline.

Talking about the impending jump to film, slated for a July 2020 release date, “Bob’s Burgers” creator (and theme song composer) Loren Bouchard wrote, “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Presumably, the movie will continue the wacky adventures of Bob, Linda, Gene, Tina, and Louise as they struggle to keep the family burger shop open in the face of, well, everything. Of course, this won’t be the first time a Sunday-night FOX animated series makes the jump to the big screen: it’s now been 10 years since “The Simpsons Movie” opened in theaters in summer 2007.

If you’re in the New York area, it looks like there’s a pop-up shop on Saturday where people can celebrate and sing the Thanksgiving song.

“Bob’s Burgers” airs Sunday nights at 7:30 p.m. on FOX.

