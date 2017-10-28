Britannia Awards Livestream: Watch Ava Duvernay, Aziz Ansari, and More Take Home Their Prizes

Claire Foy and Matt Damon are among the other honorees.

One needn’t be on the other side of the pond to be honored by BAFTA. The AMD British Academy Britannia Awards have been demonstrating as much since 1989, when the ceremony first began serving as a “bridge between the Hollywood and British production and entertainment business communities.” This year’s ceremony, which will be hosted by Jack Whitehall from the Beverly Hilton, begins at 8:15 pm PST. Watch live below.

This year’s honorees are Dick Van Dyke (Excellence in Television), Ava DuVernay (Excellence in Directing), Claire Foy (British Artist of the Year), Aziz Ansari (Excellence in Comedy), Kenneth Branagh (Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment), and Matt Damon (Excellence in Film).

