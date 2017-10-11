Cara Delevingne Says Harvey Weinstein Tried to Kiss Her, Told Her She’d ‘Never Make It in Hollywood’ As a Lesbian

Delevingne also says Weinstein asked her to make out with another women in front of him.

Cara Delevingne has become the latest actress to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. The model appeared in The Weinstein Company’s “Tulip Fever” and alleges that Weinstein tried to kiss her during a meeting in a hotel that was set up to see if Weinstein and Delevingne had any projects they could work on. She says he also asked to watch her kiss another woman.

According to Delevingne, Weinstein called her early on in her acting career and asked if she had ever slept with women or if she was ever photographed out with another woman romantically, to which the former studio head told her that “if [she] was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that [she’d] never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood.”

Flashforward a year or two and she was meeting with Weinstein at a hotel to discuss a new film project. “As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature,” she said of the meeting in an Instagram post.

Weinstein invited Delevingne up to his room, where another women was waiting. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction,” Delevingne writes. “I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing….After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room.”

Delevingne ended up getting the part in the movie and ended up signing on to star, a decision she says she feels terrible about to this day. The actress joins Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ashley Judd as one of many celebrities who have accused Weinstein of harassment over the last week.

