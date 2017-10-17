Carrie Fisher Delivered a Cow Tongue to the Producer Who Sexually Assaulted Her Friend

Just another reason Carrie Fisher was a real Hollywood hero.

Carrie Fisher may no longer be with us, but her legacy in Hollywood continues to inspire. Fisher’s friend, television producer and director Heather Ross, is one of the many women revealing her own experiences with sexual assault in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. She told Tucson radio program “The Morning Mix” that after an unnamed “Oscar-winning” producer at Sony assaulted her, Fisher went on a revenge mission of her own to defend her friend by hand delivering a cow tongue to her assaulter.

“It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box,'” Ross said. “It felt validating to know that this woman, who I love as a friend, was not just a fake Hollywood friend.”

Ross says she was introduced to the producer online and set up a meeting in person to talk about upcoming projects they could work on together. The producer picked her up when they first met and “within two minutes,” by Ross estimates, reached over her chair to recline her seat and push himself on top of her. He even put his hands on her chest to pin her down.

“When it happened, it happened so quickly that I was ashamed of myself,” she said. “I thought I did something wrong. And I thought, ‘Well, maybe by meeting up with him…I was asking for it.'”

Luckily, Ross had a friend like Fisher who had no problem taking down the producer on her own terms.

“[Carrie] was true,” Ross said. “She did that on her own…but that’s what Carrie Fisher was. She spoke out and she put things out there and in your face.”