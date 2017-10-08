‘Castle Rock’ Trailer: Stephen King-J.J. Abrams Series Reveals the Woods Are Lovely, Dark, and Creepy

The 10-episode Hulu anthology series is set in the woodlands of Maine, where many of King’s stories take place.

The era of Stephen King stories is still going strong, and finally Hulu has released its first look at “Castle Rock,” which King will executive produce alongside J.J. Abrams. The trailer was revealed at New York Comic-Con on Sunday.

Set in Stephen King’s fictional town in Maine, “Castle Rock” is an original suspense-thriller that explores themes and worlds from the entire King multiverse. The stories will also be adjacent to some of his most iconic stories — such as “The Body,” “Cujo,” and “Needful Things” — so we’re expecting plenty of Easter eggs.

The cast includes Melanie Lynskey (“Togetherness”), André Holland (“The Knick,” “American Horror Story”), Jane Levy (“Twin Peaks,” “Suburgatory”), Sissy Spacek (“Bloodline”), Scott Glenn (“The Leftovers,” “The Defenders”), Terry O’Quinn (“Lost,” “Patriot”), and Bill Skarsgaard, who is fresh off playing Pennywise in another recent King property, “It.”

Hulu

King’s work has been going through an adaptation renaissance of late. On the film side, “It” has been met with acclaim, while “Gerald’s Game” and “1922” made a splash at Fantastic Fest. TV, meanwhile, has been more hit or miss. “The Mist” was altogether a mess, while Audience Network’s “Mr. Mercedes” got King’s stamp of approval, if not many eyeballs. Since “Castle Rock” consists of wholly original stories, that makes it more of a wild card in King’s ever-growing deck. Hulu’s recent Emmy win for “The Handmaid’s Tale” could bode well for the streaming service, which has been cranking out good, but underviewed, content for the last few years.

Hulu will team up with Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television on the project, along with executive producers/writer Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, both of whom worked on WGN America’s since-canceled “Manhattan.” Shaw just so happens to be an IndieWire favorite for this epic story about his devotion to “Twin Peaks.”

Take a look at the trailer below: