‘Chelsea’ Turns O.J. Simpson Into the Newest ‘Bachelor’ on Netflix — Watch

This clip alone proves why O.J. Simpson shouldn't be anywhere near reality television.

He’s cheap, controversial, and single. It sounds like O.J. Simpson would be a perfect fit for the new bachelor. The Juice is loose once again and modern media is having a field day, including the team at “Chelsea.” In their newly released segment set to air with the new episode this Friday, O.J.’s on the quest for love as the announcer begs the question, “Who will fit the final glove?”

The clip showcases old interviews of O.J. Simpson making misogynistic comments and joking about sexual assault alongside old workout tape footage. Considering how scary “The Bachelor” can be, to see O.J. Simpson with a photoshopped rose in his mouth is sure to make viewers uneasy.

Since his prison release, there have been rumors circulating about a reality show featuring the man who was incarcerated for 33 years. But it’s not the first time O.J. Simpson would have something to do with reality television.

The clip also plays up what O.J. Simpson truly is: the violent spark that lit the reality television powder keg. Robert Kardashian, the man responsible for Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Junior, was Simpson’s close friend and lawyer. After Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s divorce, Bruce Jenner became a part of the massive clan. Jenner’s son, Brody Jenner, was then cast on “The Hills,” while Faye Resnick’s connections to Nicky Hilton and Kyle Richards cover the final base of centralized reality television. So along with alleged homicide, kidnapping, and armed burglary, Simpson can also be charged with creating the Kardashian franchise.

Hopefully “The Bachelor” segment on “Chelsea” will ween networks off the idea that any kind of O.J. Simpson reality show could be a good idea. If there’s a need of precedence, just look to the old hidden-camera show “Juiced.”

You can watch the clip below and catch a new episode of “Chelsea” on Netflix this Friday.