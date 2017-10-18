Nickelodeon Suspends ‘Loud House’ Creator After Numerous Sexual Harassment Claims — Report

Chris Savino was reportedly put on an immediate leave of absence last week.

Chris Savino, the creator of Nickelodeon’s hit animated series “The Loud House,” has reportedly been suspended by the network after numerous sexual harassment allegations made against him. Cartoon Brew first reported the creator’s leave of absence.

The website has learned that as many as 12 women have accused Savino of harassment, which includes the creator reportedly making unwanted sexual advances on employees. He would also reportedly threaten co-workers with industry blacklisting after their consensual relationship ended. The harassment claims go back at least a decade.

IndieWire reached out to Nickelodeon for comment. A network spokesperson said: “Viacom is committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, and to fostering a workplace free from harassment. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on specific employee matters, but we take all allegations of this nature very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and take any necessary actions as a result.”

“The Loud House” premiered in May 2016 and has aired over 80 episodes to date. The series, which centers on the only son in a large family of eleven daughters, wraps up its second season this month. “Loud House” has been a ratings powerhouse for Nickelodeon, often beating “SpongeBob Squarepants” to become the network’s highest rated series.

Savino been working at Nickelodeon 26 years ago. He worked as an animator on the network’s early hits “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” and “Hey Arnold,” before heading to Cartoon Network to become a director on series like “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Samurai Jack,” among others.