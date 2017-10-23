‘Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders’ Trailer: Joe Berlinger Reexamines the Crime Made Famous by Truman Capote — Watch

He's best known for directing the "Paradise Lost" trilogy.

SundanceTV has released the full-length trailer for “Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders,” Joe Berlinger’s docuseries about the crime that inspired Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood.” That nonfiction novel (a phrase Capote coined) was adapted by Richard Brooks into an acclaimed drama starring Robert Blake and Scott Wilson, and Philip Seymour Hoffman won an Oscar for portraying its author in “Capote.”

The quadruple murder took place in Holcomb, Kansas in 1959. Two men, Richard “Dick” Hickock and Perry Smith, entered the home of their victims in the belief that Herbert Clutter, the family patriarch, kept as much as $10,000 in his safe; there was less than $50 in the house. Clutter, his wife, and their two young children were all killed after being bound and gagged.

Berlinger is no stranger to the true-crime genre, having previously directed “Brother’s Keeper” and the essential “Paradise Lost” trilogy. “Cold Blooded” premieres as a two-night event on November 18.