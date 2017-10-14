Conan O’Brien Tells Stephen Colbert About the Time David Letterman Got Him a Horse Named Dave — Watch

Never look a gift horse in the mouth.

It’s not often you see two late-night TV hosts talk about another, but that’s what happened last night on “The Late Show.” Conan O’Brien was Stephen Colbert’s guest on the show, which used to be hosted by David Letterman. O’Brien had a story about ol’ Dave, who sent him an equine present after his retirement.

“I’m thinking, he’s getting me a vintage Porsche — my mind went there. This is amazing, I’m gonna have to get the crazy leather gloves,” recalls Conan. When the large truck containing the gift was unloaded, Conan was greeted by two cowboy-looking gentlemen “holding the biggest, most beautiful horse — horse! horse! — I have ever seen.” After clarifying that he does not, in fact, ride horses, Conan reveals the kicker: “The horse’s real name is Dave. [Letterman] searched all of the world for a horse named Dave.”

It doesn’t end there, of course. Upon trying to learn how to ride Dave, Conan was told “I wouldn’t get on that horse if I was you” by his teachers, who were familiar with the stallion. “That horse is crazy.” Watch the full segment below.