Corey Feldman Announces New Project to Expose Hollywood Pedophiles: ‘We Can Root Out the Evil’

The actor has launched a new campaign to raise money for a documentary on Hollywood's pedophilia crisis.

Corey Feldman has announced the launch of TRUTH, a new campaign set to expose Hollywood pedophilia. The actor launched an Indiegogo campaign to help fund a planned documentary that will put a spotlight on the mostly silent issue. Feldman has listed a $10 million goal for the project.

“What I am proposing is a plan that can literally change the entertainment system as we know it,” Feldman said in a video posted to his social media pages. “I believe that I can also bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child. Right off the bat, I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today. And a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios.”

Feldman has shared in the past that he and his late friend Corey Haim were molested by major Hollywood executives. He encourages other child stars from the 1980s to come forward with their own stories and says his planned documentary will be an “honest and true depiction of child abuse.” Feldman has never named any of the abusers by name, although he says the funds from the documentary will help him “buy the security and the legal team” he needs to protect his family.

“I’m very afraid to do this. It’s not easy,” he said. “I’ve been living in fear and have been living with this my entire life,” he says. “As most victims have, I’ve been made to feel awkward, misunderstood, and I’ve been degraded at great levels. Rumors have been told, stories have been made up about me. And I’ve been insulted and degraded in ways that were unimaginable to me. All because they fear what I know as the truth.”

For more details on Feldman’s TRUTH campaign, visit the Indiegogo campaign.