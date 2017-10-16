Courtney Love Warned Women Not to Go to Harvey Weinstein’s Hotel Room in 2005 — Watch

A clip of Courtney Love on the red carpet of the "Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson" is going viral in the wake of the Weinstein scandal.

A 2005 clip of Courtney Love on the red carpet of the “Comedy Central Roast Of Pamela Anderson” is going viral in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal. The video shows Love being asked by comedian Natasha Leggero what her advice is for young women trying to make it in Hollywood. “I’ll get libeled if I say it,” a visibly nervous Love says. “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in his Four Seasons [hotel room], don’t go.”

Love’s comment is particularly striking given the many allegations against Harvey Weinstein from the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Cara Delevingne, Lea Seydoux and more actresses. Nearly every actress has the same Weinstein story, which alleges the executive invited them to a hotel for a business meeting only to tell them to come up to his room for a one-on-one meeting that ended in some kind of sexual harassment or abuse.

Love’s warning in the video below specifically tells young women to decline Weinstein’s hotel invitation, which suggests she was at least aware of the harassment going on during his hotel meetings. Weinstein’s harassment seems to have been a rumor known by many in the industry, from Weinstein’s own business partners to actors and directors who “had heard things,” and Love’s comment only further confirms this point. Like so many of the women who have accused Weinstein, Love was reluctant to speak out and risk the wrath of Weinstein firsthand.

.@Courtney Love’s advice in 2005: “If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a party at the Four Seasons, don’t go.” pic.twitter.com/I1Zq0WvVNM — HannahJane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 14, 2017

According to Love, her career suffered from just this brief soundbite. The actress tweeted she was “eternally banned” from Hollywood talent agency CAA after making the comments on the red carpet. IndieWire has reached out to CAA for comment, and will update accordingly.