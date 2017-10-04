‘Dark’ Trailer: Netflix Readies Germany’s Answer to ‘Stranger Things’

The creepy series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar premieres this winter.

“Stranger Things” returns for Season 2 on Oct. 27, ending 15 long months since there have been new episodes of the smash hit from the M. Night Shyamalan-mentored Duffer Brothers. But TV fans who can’t get enough Netflix thrillers about missing kids, fractured families, small towns, and alternate universes are in luck — the streaming platform will debut 10 hour-long episodes of the mysterious German-language series “Dark” on December 1. Rather than Hawkins, Indiana, this time the murky happenings unfold in Wilden, Germany.

Creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar previously collaborated on “Who Am I,” a feature about German computer hackers that was part of the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival’s Contemporary World Cinema slate. They got the Netflix go-ahead in February 2016, and proceeded to shoot for five months in Berlin. Twenty-year-old Louis Hofmann (best known for his role in the Danish film “Land of Mine”) stars as withdrawn Jonah Kahnwald, who just lost his father to suicide. “The story is about four families that are being sent on a frantic hunt after two children [Mikkel Nielsen (Daan Lennard Liebrenz) and Erik Oberdorf (Paul Radom)] disappear,” Hofmann has said.

“Dark” starts streaming on Dec. 1. Watch the trailer below.