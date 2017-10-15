You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
David Fincher Praises Netflix, Criticizes Marvel While Discussing ‘Mindhunter’

He directed four episodes of the new series.

David Fincher at Bafta's 'Life in Pictures' Series at Bafta PiccadillyDavid Fincher at Bafta - 19 Sep 2014

David Fincher

Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock

While promoting his new Netflix series “Mindhunter,” David Fincher praised the streaming giant — and took a swipe at Marvel Studios for good measure. Saying that “there’s a very large talent pool of people” who “don’t feel there’s much for them in terms of sustenance working for Marvel,” the writer, director, and producer made a call for a world beyond the cinematic universe.

“I think that if we can make a playground for them that is thoughtful, adult, interesting, complex, challenging stories and figure out ways to pull them into it, there’s a chance at something that isn’t lassoed and hogtied by three acts,” Fincher said. “And there’s something else that doesn’t have to be 22-minute half hour or have a cliffhanger. I think it is an exciting time.”

“Mindhunter” was co-executive produced by Fincher alongside Charlize Theron, Josh Donen, Ceán Chaffin; Fincher also directed four episodes. It isn’t his first time working with Netflix, as he directed the first two episodes of “House of Cards” in 2013.

