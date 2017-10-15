David Fincher Praises Netflix, Criticizes Marvel While Discussing ‘Mindhunter’

He directed four episodes of the new series.

While promoting his new Netflix series “Mindhunter,” David Fincher praised the streaming giant — and took a swipe at Marvel Studios for good measure. Saying that “there’s a very large talent pool of people” who “don’t feel there’s much for them in terms of sustenance working for Marvel,” the writer, director, and producer made a call for a world beyond the cinematic universe.

“I think that if we can make a playground for them that is thoughtful, adult, interesting, complex, challenging stories and figure out ways to pull them into it, there’s a chance at something that isn’t lassoed and hogtied by three acts,” Fincher said. “And there’s something else that doesn’t have to be 22-minute half hour or have a cliffhanger. I think it is an exciting time.”

“Mindhunter” was co-executive produced by Fincher alongside Charlize Theron, Josh Donen, Ceán Chaffin; Fincher also directed four episodes. It isn’t his first time working with Netflix, as he directed the first two episodes of “House of Cards” in 2013.