David S. Pumpkins Is Still His Own Thing in Animated ‘SNL’ Halloween Special — Watch

Tom Hanks is back with his newest, strangest character.

Since every joke gets taken too far and every meme takes on a life of its own these days, the folks at “Saturday Night Live” decided to get seasonal with an animated David S. Pumpkins special last night. Still very much his own thing, the oddball character played by Tom Hanks is no less out-there in cartoon form. Watch the full special below.

“How’s it hanging? I’m David Pumpkins! Any questions?” he says after making his entrance in an elevator. Not unlike the first people to encounter Pumpkins last year, the two children standing in front of him are highly confused by his presence and, upon being asked what he is and why he’s there, Pumpkins launches into song.

“Is this, like, a known thing?” asks one of the kids. It’s a good question, and one that still hasn’t entirely been answered — which, apparently, is part of the charm. “Saturday Night Live” didn’t air a normal episode last night — hence this special — but returns next week with Larry David on hosting duties and Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.