‘Divorce’ Season 2 Trailer: Sarah Jessica Parker Reunites with ‘Sex and the City’ Producer for Revamped New Season

Changes are afoot in "Divorce" Season 2: Thomas Haden Church shaves his mustache!

“Divorce” is back on the table, and things will be different this time. Don’t worry: Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church are still together (and creator Sharon Horgan is still there, too), but the second season of HBO’s dark comedy brought in a new showrunner to mix things up — and a clever Season 2 trailer shows that even though Frances (Parker) and Robert (Church) are officially split, this “Divorce” is right on track.

Former “Sex and the City” and “The Big C” producer Jenny Bicks is taking over for Paul Simms in Season 2, reuniting the writer with Parker for the first time since their HBO show ended in 2004. Throw in a few additional tweaks — the release date is set for January instead of October, and, even more notably, Church shaved his magnificent mustache for the new episodes — and suddenly Season 2 is looking mighty different than the first.

“Divorce” received mostly favorable reviews for Season 1 and Parker earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance, but the material proved challenging for viewers, especially those expecting a comedy more in line with Parker’s TV work than her cinematic turns in “Smart People” and “The Family Stone.” Bicks has experience with black comedy from “The Big C,” and she could also be backing an Oscar contender come December: She co-wrote the Hugh Jackman drama, “The Greatest Showman,” inspired by P.T. Barnum.

Here’s the official Season 2 synopsis from HBO:

Season 2 finds Frances (Parker) and her ex-husband Robert (Thomas Haden Church) dealing with the aftermath of their explosive separation and learning to rebuild their lives. The show also stars Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore. The series was created by Sharon Horgan; season two is executive produced by Jenny Bicks, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sharon Horgan, Alison Benson, and Aaron Kaplan. Jenny Bicks serves as showrunner.

“Divorce” Season 2 is set to premiere in January 2018. Watch the trailer below.