‘Do You Want to See a Dead Body?’ Trailer: Some of TV’s Funniest People Take a Twisted Trip to a Crime Scene

John Cho, Adam Scott, Judy Greer, Terry Crews, and more join Rob Huebel's new adventures, premiering November 15 on YouTube Red.

There are crime shows on TV, but few of them follow the quote “It’s not about the journey, it’s about the destination” quite as literally as “Do You Want to See a Body?” The Rob Huebel-hosted mini-journeys around Los Angeles with some of the biggest names in comedy has a fresh batch of episodes premiering next month, and YouTube Red has a sneak peek.

John Cho, Terry Crews, Adam Scott, Judy Greer, Justin Long, Alexandra Daddario, and more are all along for the ride as Huebel takes them on dangerous trips to see/be haunted by/stumble upon/generally desecrate a dead body. Some of these trips to crime scenes involve bodily harm, threatened pride, and — by the looks of things with Mr. Cho — a little bit of light quicksand.

Other guest stars include Huebel’s longtime on-screen pal Rob Scheer, as well as Adam Pally, Joe Lo Truglio and Danny Pudi. Basically, if you’ve loved a character from a very funny network comedy at any point this decade, that actor has a good shot at popping up here for a quick jaunt to a corpse.

Funny or Die, which hosted the first round of “Do You Want to See a Dead Body?” dating back to its web series origins in 2011, is still on board, producing this latest batch of episodes.

Check out all the naked mayhem below:

“Do You Want to See a Dead Body?” premieres on YouTube Red on November 15.

