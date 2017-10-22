‘Doctor Who’ Full Cast and Premiere Date Announced With a Photo of the Ensemble

BBC America has announced the full cast for the latest iteration of “Doctor Who,” which stars Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. Joining the first-ever female Doctor will be Bradley Walsh as Graham, Tosin Cole as Ryan, and Mandip Gill as Yasmin; all are new additions to the cast. In addition, Sharon D. Clarke will have a recurring role.
Chris Chibnall (“Broadchurch”) serves as the head writer and executive producer of “Doctor Who,” which will come back for a 10-week run of 50-minute episodes next fall. “The new Doctor is going to need new friends. We’re thrilled to welcome Mandip, Tosin and Bradley to the Doctor Who family,” says Chibnall in a statement.
“They’re three of Britain’s brightest talents and we can’t wait to see them dive into brand new adventures with Jodie’s Doctor. Alongside them, we’re delighted that Sharon D Clarke is also joining the show.”
Whittaker is taking over for Peter Capaldi, whose tenure as the Doctor will conclude with this year’s “Doctor Who” Christmas special.