Harvey Weinstein Accuser Sues The Weinstein Company For Negligence in Sex Abuse Cases

The lawsuit is the first of its kind, but could set off a wave of new allegations and legal ramifications for both Weinstein and his former company.

Actress and model Dominique Huett has filed a lawsuit against The Weinstein Company, alleging that Harvey Weinstein’s former company was complicit in his abuse. Huett, who previously appeared on “Blue Bloods” in a guest role, went public with her allegations against Weinstein earlier this week, alleging that Weinstein “forcibly performed oral sex on her” in a Beverly Hills hotel room where the pair were set to meet under the guise of business.

Huett is one of dozens of actresses, models, and aspiring stars who have waged similar allegations against Weinstein in recent weeks. As Variety reports, Huett’s story sounds terribly familiar to anyone who has been following the fallout from a pair of shocking exposés published by The New York Times and The New Yorker earlier this month.

Per the outlet, Huett “alleges that Weinstein lured her to his room at the Peninsula hotel in Beverly Hills in November 2010. She says she was there to discuss her career, but that Weinstein quickly insisted that she give him a massage. She initially refused, but he was relentless and she ultimately agreed. Weinstein then suggested that he perform oral sex on her.”

In the lawsuit, filed by Huett’s attorney Jeff Herman in California’s Superior Court, Huett alleges that “Weinstein displayed persistence and would not take ‘no’ for an answer.” He then removed Huett’s clothing and perfumed oral sex on her for “several minutes,” later followed by Weinstein masturbating in front of Huett.

As Variety notes, the suit is the first of its kind to be filed against TWC, “and could be the first of several.” Weinstein is currently under police investigation by both the NYPD and New York State, plus Scotland Yard and the LAPD.

Per the outlet, the suit is for “a single count of negligence” and that “Huett only became aware of TWC’s complicity with the recent reports. Those included claims that the company was aware that Weinstein had reached confidential settlements with multiple women, and that the company had done little to nothing to prevent further incidents.”

Later today, Huett and Herman are expected to appear at a press conference in Los Angeles. You can read the Variety article — and see the full lawsuit — right here.

