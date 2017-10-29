Donald Trump Tweets About Michael Moore’s ‘Total Bomb’ Broadway Show; Moore’s Response Holds Nothing Back

“You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency."

With the news that Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation has yielded its first charges and someone may be arrested as early as Monday, Donald Trump is once again focusing on the important things: Michael Moore’s Broadway show. “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!” he tweeted; those first five words may be the most self-aware thing he’s ever written.

Moore responded hours later: “You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency– which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD.” He then pointed out that a U.S. service member had been killed in Afghanistan yesterday, accusing Trump of not even being aware of this latest casualty; Moore also referred to Mueller’s grand jury and the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Moore’s one-man show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” officially opened on August 10 and was advertised as a 12-week engagement from the outset — which is to say, it completed its scheduled run. Moore won an Academy Award for his documentary “Bowling for Columbine,” while Trump once used a presidential debate as an opportunity to complain about “The Apprentice” never winning an Emmy.