Dwayne Johnson Teases Presidential Run at L.A. Comic Con: ‘The People’s President Has a Really Nice Ring to That’

Is Donald Trump ready to go one on one with the Great One?

What do you think about The Rock running for president? It doesn’t matter what you think about The Rock running for president! Yesterday at Los Angeles Comic Con, Dwayne Johnson once again addressed the possibility that he’ll seek out the Oval Office — and, once again, did little to dispel the rumor.

“I think the ‘People’s President’ has a really nice ring to that. I’ll just say that,” he said when asked about his political ambitions. It’s far from the first time the subject has come up; last year Johnson told Vanity Fair that doing so “would be a great opportunity to help people” and he “wouldn’t rule it out.” Should he challenge Donald Trump in 2020, it will mark the first election in which a former WWE Champion goes one on one with a WWE Hall of Famer. What a country, what a world.

Johnson was officially at Comic Con to promote “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” a sequel to the Robin Williams comedy/adventure fondly recalled by millennials. The actor referred to his new film as his “personal way of really paying homage and respect to the one man who created the Jumanji magic to begin with, Mr. Robin Williams.”