Edgar Wright’s 100 Favorite Horror Movies, From ‘Nosferatu’ to ‘The Witch’

Allow Edgar Wright to give you the ultimate Halloween movie binge this season.

Your ultimate Halloween horror movie binge is here. Edgar Wright has joined forces with MUBI to list his 100 favorite horror movies, and the collection is full of classics and surprising choices that range from 1922 to 2016. The director, who himself has given the genre a classic title thanks to “Shaun of the Dead,” names recent horror hits like “Raw,” “The Witch,” and “Train to Busan,” as well as classics from horror masters James Whale and Mario Bava.

Wright wrote an introduction to his list, in which he makes it clear this is simply a list of 100 favorite titles and not his definitive list of the best horror films ever. You can read Wright’s statement below:

Here, for Halloween, is a chronological list of my favorite horror movies. It’s not in any way an official best of list and merely represents my tastes at the moment. So if you feel something is missing – MAKE YOUR OWN LIST.

To be honest it was very tough to whittle down to 100 and thus a lot of ’thrillers’ that I love did not make it – “Se7en,” “The Vanishing,” “Manhunter,” “Silence Of The Lambs,” as well as some science fiction films and allegorical movies (the fantastic “Spirit Of The Beehive.” ) But rest assured you can find them all on my 1000 (!) fav movies list.

Either way, there’s lots to enjoy on this list of 100 bloody great horrors from all over the world. Enjoy.

Check out Wright’s first 25 titles below and click here for the complete list of 100 favorites.

1. “Nosferatu,” F.W. Murnau

2. “Frankenstein,” James Whale

3. “Freaks,” Tod Browning

4. “Island of Lost Souls,” Erle C. Kenton

5. “The Mummy,” Karl Freund

6. “The Old Dark House,” James Whale

7. “The Invisible Man,” James Whale

8. “Bride of Frankenstein,” James Whale

9. “Dead of Night,” Alberto Cavalcanti

10. “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” Don Siegel

11. “Curse of the Demon,” Jacques Tourneur

12. “Dracula,” Terence Fisher

13. “A Bucket of Blood,” Roger Corman

14. “Black Sunday,” Mario Bava

15. “Eyes Without A Face,” Georges Franju

16. “Peeping Tom,” Michael Powell

17. “Psycho,” Alfred Hitchcock

18. “Village of the Damned,” Wolf Rilla

19. “The Innocents,” Jack Clayton

20. “Carnival of Souls,” Herk Harvey

21. “What Happened to Baby Jane?” Robert Aldrich

22. “The Haunting,” Robert Wise

23. “Blood and Black Lace,” Mario Bava

24, “Onibaba,” Kaneto Shindo

25. “Repulsion,” Roman Polanski