Errol Morris Set for Lifetime Achievement Award at Second Annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards

– The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) have announced that Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Errol Morris as the recipient of the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award. Morris will receive his award at the second annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards gala event, set to take place on Thursday, November 2 at BRIC in Brooklyn, New York, hosted by Penn Jillette.

Journalist and author Kathryn Schulz will present the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award to Morris. Damien Echols will present the previously announced Critics’ Choice Impact Award to filmmaker Joe Berlinger. Additional award presenters include: Clive Davis, Matt Dillon, Gilbert Gottfried, Barbara Kopple, Lawrence O’Donnell, Linda Perry, and Fisher Stevens, Diane Warren, among others.

Netflix will release Morris’ newest offering, “Wormwood,” as a six-part event on the streaming site on December 15. Morris has also prepared a non-episodic theatrical version with a single intermission, for those seeking a true theatrical experience from the documentary master.

– The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) has announced that it will honor Kathryn Bigelow with its annual Filmmaker Award. She will receive the award at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony February 18 in Los Angeles. Past recipients of the MPSE Filmmaker Award include Guillermo del Toro, Sam Raimi, Darren Aronofsky, George Lucas, Ang Lee, Michael Bay, Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer, and Gale Anne Hurd.

“Kathryn Bigelow’s films have that rare quality of challenging our preconceptions by moving us and creating moments of powerful empathy,” said MPSE President Tom McCarthy in an official statement. “She is a true artist. We are extremely proud to recognize her tireless contributions to our industry and culture with our Filmmaker Award.”

– The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that Donna Langley, Chairman of Universal Pictures, will be honored with the Guild’s 2018 Milestone Award. Langley will receive the award at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards presented by Cadillac on January 20, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

The Milestone Award is the PGA’s most prestigious honor, recognizing an individual or team who has made historic contributions to the entertainment industry. In the past, the Guild has paid tribute to such industry leaders as Clint Eastwood, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Steven Spielberg, Sherry Lansing, Ron Meyer, Alan Horn, Bob Iger, Jim Gianopulos, and 2017 recipient Tom Rothman, among others.

Said Producers Guild Awards Chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal in an official statement, “Donna Langley is essentially the epitome of a 21st century studio executive. Not only has she built Universal into a powerhouse through her stewardship of tentpole event films, she’s built her studio into a home for smart, talented, passionate filmmakers – especially for those who color outside the lines or don’t fit into Hollywood’s usual boxes. Donna has redefined the job for a rising generation of creative execs, and we’re privileged to honor her at the Producers Guild Awards.”

– The European Film Awards 2017 animation and comedy nominations have been announced, with the annual awards ceremony set for a December 9 event in Berlin. The nominations for each category were selected by different committees, and the group will next submit the noms to more than 3,000 EFA Members, who will vote to pick the winners.

The animation nominations include: “Ethel & Ernest” (Roger Mainwood), “Louise By The Shore” (Jean-François Laguionie), “Loving Vincent” Dorota Kobiela & Hugh Welchman), and “Zombillénium” (Arthur De Pins & Alexis Ducord). The comedy nominations include: “King Of The Belgians” (Jessica Woodworth & Peter Brosens), “The Square” (Ruben Östlund), “Vincent And The End Of The World” (Christophe Van Rompaey), and “Welcome To Germany” (Simon Verhoeven).

– Film Independent announced that Lily Collins and Tessa Thompson will co-host the press conference announcing the nominees for the 33rd edition of the Spirit Awards on Tuesday, November 21, at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood. The Awards show will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 and will premiere exclusively on IFC.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards include the following categories: Best Feature, Best First Feature, Best Screenplay, Best First Screenplay, Best Director, John Cassavetes Award (given to the best feature made for a budget under $500,000), Best Male Lead, Best Female Lead, Best Supporting Male, Best Supporting Female, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best International Film and Best Documentary. This year marks the inaugural year of the Bonnie Award, funded by American Airlines. The Bonnie Award will recognize a talented, mid-career female director. Other grants for emerging filmmakers include the Jeep Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand; the Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851; and the Piaget Producers Award, funded by Piaget.

