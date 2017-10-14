Eva Green Accuses Harvey Weinstein of ‘Behaving Inappropriately,’ Leaving Her ‘Shocked and Disgusted’

Eva Green has come forward with her own accusation against Harvey Weinstein. In a statement provided to Variety, the actress describes an alleged incident that took place in Paris and left her “shocked and disgusted” after having to push the former executive off of her during a business meeting.

Here’s her full statement:

“I wish to address comments made by my mother in a recent interview regarding Harvey Weinstein. I met him for a business meeting in Paris where he behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off. I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted.

“I have not discussed this before because I wanted to maintain my privacy, but I understand it is important to do so as I hear about other women’s experiences. Women are often condemned when they speak out and their personal reputations tarnished by association.

“I salute the great bravery of the women who have come forward. We should recognise that this sort of behaviour exists everywhere and is not unique to the entertainment industry. The exploitation of power is ubiquitous. This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be eliminated.”