‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Documentary ‘SK13’ in the Works From ‘Filmworker’ Director Tony Zierra

"Filmworker" focused on Stanley Kubrick's right-hand man.

Tony Zierra isn’t done with Stanley Kubrick yet. After directing “Filmworker,” a documentary about the meticulous auteur’s right-hand man, Zierra is set to make a movie about “Eyes Wide Shut.” In an interview with Variety, he reveals that “SK13” — shorthand for Stanley Kubrick’s 13th film — was originally meant to precede “Filmworker.”

“The one movie that I feel is the wrinkle in Kubrick’s filmography is ‘Eyes Wide Shut.’ The people that love him always say, ‘He’s a genius, but I’m not sure what the hell that movie was about,’” says Zierra. It makes no sense to them. The casting doesn’t make any sense to them. The story doesn’t make any sense to them.” Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star in the film, an erotic drama about a married couple. Kubrick died shortly after completing it.

“There are a lot of great directors, but really to date, he is probably the only one that has that long shelf life. There’s still this mystery about all his films,” Zierra continues. “People are still trying to figure out what the ending meant in ‘2001,’ what ‘The Shining’ meant, what ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ was about.” No word yet on when “SK13” will be completed, though it’s likely to eventually make the festival rounds.