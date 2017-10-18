Cinema Eye Names Subjects from ‘Faces Places’ and ‘Jane’ Among 2017’s ‘Unforgettables’

Exclusive: The nonfiction nominations committee for Cinema Eye has picked 30 subjects from 15 movies for their annual "Unforgettables" list.

The nonfiction organization Cinema Eye and its nominations committee of top international documentary film programmers, curators, and filmmakers has picked their annual list of “Unforgettables” who helped to define documentary cinema in 2017. They selected 30 individuals from 15 different films to be in the running for this year’s Cinema Eye awards. Like the DOC NYC shortlist, many of the films on this curated list are in the running for the year’s top awards, including the Oscar. “Jane,” “Faces Places,” “City of Ghosts,” and “Strong Island” continue to lead the documentary awards pack.

The full slate of Cinema Eye nominations for nonfiction feature, short, and broadcast films/series will be be announced on Friday, November 3 in San Francisco at SFFILM’s Doc Stories event. Awards will be presented in New York City at the Museum of the Moving Image on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

The Unforgettables is one of Cinema Eye’s non-competitive Distinctive Honors. Subjects selected to this list of Unforgettables will be celebrated at the Cinema Eye Honors Lunch to be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 in Manhattan.

2017 Cinema Eye Honors Unforgettables

Chanterelle Sung, Hwei Lin Sung, Jill Sung, Thomas Sung and Vera Sung, “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”

Bobbi Jene Smith, “Bobbi Jene”

Abdul-Aziz al-Hamza, Hamoud al-Mousa and Abu Mohammed, “City of Ghosts”

Ola Kaczanowski, “Communion”

Dolores Huerta, “Dolores”

Dina Buno and Scott Levin, “Dina”

Agnés Varda, “Faces Places”

Daje Shelton, “For Ahkeem”

Grigory Rodchenkov, “Icarus”

Jane Goodall, “Jane”

Jim Carrey, “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond”

Christine Rainey, Christopher “Quest” Rainey, PJ Rainey and William Rainey, “Quest”

Yance Ford, “Strong Island”

Jennifer Brea, “Unrest”

Brian, Charles, Chris, Dark Cloud, Kiki and Vegas, “The Work”

Selections for the Unforgettables were made by open voting from this year’s eligible filmmakers and Cinema Eye’s nominations committee.

