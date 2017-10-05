‘Future Man’ Trailer: Josh Hutcherson Must Save the World in Seth Rogen’s Time Travel Action Series

The new Hulu original comedy series is executive produced and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are still waiting to hear if “Preacher” will officially score a Season 3 pickup at AMC (the not-so-secretive decision is that it’s all but guaranteed), but in the meantime they’re gearing up to debut their new Hulu original comedy series, “Future Man.” Combining elements of video game action and 1980s time travel, “Future Man” brings Josh Hutcherson to television and co-stars “Happy Endings” favorite Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson.

Hutcherson stars in the lead role of Josh Futturman, a janitor and skilled video gamer who is recruited to save the world by traveling in time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity. The trailer introduces the far-fetched plot by giving it all the hallmarks of Rogen and Goldberg’s best works, including the storyline in witch preventing a case of herpes could be the key to saving the world.

“Future Man” premieres on Hulu November 14. Watch the official trailer below.