Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon Lock Lips in ‘Wonder Woman’–Themed ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch — Watch

Themyscira isn't what it appears to be.

Gal Gadot hosted “Saturday Night Live” last night, which is to say that a “Wonder Woman” sketch was inevitable. The Amazon princess delivered alongside Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, here playing two lesbians who are disappointed to discover that, despite all appearances, the island of Themyscira isn’t what they want it to be.

The future Wonder Woman is all business during a training session that gets interrupted by their arrival. “We were thinking, you know, we’re never gonna get home, so we started looking for more of our kind,” says McKinnon; “It looks like we found a whole island of us,” Bryant excitedly adds. They then ask for a show of hands to see who among their hosts are fellow lesbians — but none of the Amazons know what their guests are talking about.

“It’s like we’re in a porn, but the plumber is just genuinely there to fix the pipes,” says Bryant as she realizes this isn’t the fantasy she was hoping for. Gadot eventually relents, planting a kiss on McKinnon to see what it’s like, but it doesn’t go well: “I’m sorry, I feel nothing,” she reports. Watch the full sketch below.