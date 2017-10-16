‘Game of Thrones’ Prequels: HBO Chief Says There’s an ‘Embarrassment of Riches’ to Choose From

HBO's Richard Plepler is excited about the future.

What is dead may never die, and so it is that “Game of Thrones” won’t really be over when it’s over. The show itself is concluding with the eighth and final season, which will air either next year or in 2019, but several different prequel series are in development. We aren’t likely to know which of them will actually make it to series for some time, but HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler says there’s “an embarrassment of riches” to choose from.

The people working on them represent a “fantastic group of writers and talent, most of whom have lived inside the ‘Thrones’ eco-system so are very, very familiar with its intricacies,” he said. “I think we will find with this embarrassment of [writing] riches an exciting property for us to moves forward with. We are looking some things, I have read a couple of early bibles and I’m excited about what I’ve seen.”

Among those writers is Bryan Cogman, who’s written such episodes of the show as “The Broken Man” and “Oathkeeper,” and George R.R. Martin himself.