‘Game of Thrones’ On-Demand Viewership Dominance Is Finally Broken, By ‘This Is Us’ — Ratings Watch

House Pearson has grabbed the time-shifting throne. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Oct. 8, 2017.

2 mins ago

“Game of Thrones,” “This Is Us”

HBO/NBC

Game of Thrones” has remained a powerful force in on-demand viewership, weeks and months after Season 7 ended. But streaks are meant to be broken: According to the most recent weekly report from Xfinity, NBC’s “This Is Us” has taken over as the new most-viewed on-demand series on the service.

Viewers can’t get enough of “Thrones,” which had been the No. 1 show on Xfinity On Demand every week since May 22 — essentially, since the end of the regular TV season. But now that fall TV is officially underway, it’s probably no surprise that audiences are now looking to catch up with the Pearsons of “This Is Us.”

Users are also sampling new series on demand including ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” HBO’s “The Deuce,” Fox’s “The Orville,” and ABC’s “Marvel’s Inhumans.”

Meanwhile, the second week of the new season (Oct. 2-8) saw ratings come down a bit back to earth. Football dominated as usual in adults 18-49, while “The Big Bang Theory,” was once again the leader with all viewers (17.9 million, down from the previous week’s 22 million).

The top-rated entertainment show in adults 18-49 (including three days of DVR and VOD usage) was “This Is Us,” while “The Good Doctor” continues to amaze as the freshman series with the biggest open. The medical drama was the most-watched new show last week, and also the highest rated in the demo.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Oct. 8, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

NFL Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Texans NBC 

5.8

5.8

2

NFL Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Buccaneers CBS/NFL

5.1

5.1

3

This Is Us NBC

  4.8

3.1

4

The Big Bang Theory CBS

4.4

3.1

5

NFL Monday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Redskins ESPN

4.3

4.3

6

The Good Doctor ABC

3.7

2.2

7

Grey’s Anatomy ABC  

Will & Grace NBC

3.3

3.3

2.1

2.0

9

The Voice (Monday) NBC 

3.1

2.6

10

Modern Family ABC

2.8

1.9

11

Empire Fox

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

2.7

2.7

1.9

2.3

13

The Simpsons Fox

The Gifted Fox

American Horror Story: Cult FX

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.2

1.5

1.1

16

Scandal ABC

Survivor CBS

MLB Wild Card: Twins vs. Yankees ESPN

2.2

2.2

2.2

1.4

1.6

2.2

19

The Goldbergs ABC

2.1

1.6

20

The Middle ABC

Black-ish ABC

Saturday Night Football: MSU vs. Mich. ABC

NCIS CBS

Chicago Fire NBC

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.6

1.5

1.9

1.4

1.2

25

Family Guy Fox 

American Housewife ABC 

Criminal Minds CBS

Chicago PD NBC 

Law & Order: SVU NBC

The Good Place NBC

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.4

1.4

1.1

1.2

1.3

1.2
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Oct. 8, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

The Big Bang Theory CBS

17.87

14.04

2

NFL Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Texans NBC

16.60

15.57

3

NCIS CBS

  16.35

13.51

4

The Good Doctor ABC

15.97

10.88

5

NFL Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Buccaneers CBS/NFL

  15.52

15.45

6

This Is Us NBC

15.46

11.06

7

Bull CBS

13.49

10.79

8

Blue Bloods CBS

12.96

9.49

9

The Voice (Monday) NBC

12.90

11.04

10

NFL Monday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Redskins ESPN

12.09

12.03 

11

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

11.91

10.42

12

NCIS: New Orleans CBS

11.81

9.23

13

Hawai’i Five-0 CBS

10.97

8.53
 14

Grey’s Anatomy ABC 

Seal Team CBS

10.93

10.93

8.07

8.39

16

60 Minutes CBS

10.74

10.25

17

NCIS: Los Angeles CBS

10.71

8.46

18

Will & Grace NBC

10.48

7.14

19

Dancing with the Stars ABC

10.24

9.01

20

Survivor CBS

10.06

8.16

21

Madam Secretary CBS

9.86

7.21

22

Chicago Fire NBC

9.42

6.13

23

9JKL CBS

9.29

8.20

24

Criminal Minds CBS 

9.21

6.17

25

Wisdom of the Crowd CBS 

9.16

7.84
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

 

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Oct. 2-8, 2017:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

This Is Us

NBC

2

Game of Thrones

HBO

3

Will & Grace 

  NBC

4

The Good Doctor

ABC

5

Rick and Morty

  Adult Swim

6

Outlander

Starz

7

Curb Your Enthusiasm

  HBO

8

American Horror Story: Cult

FX

9

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

10

The Simpsons

Fox/FXX

11

The Voice

NBC

12

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC

13

Ray Donovan

Showtime

14

Empire

Fox

15

The Deuce

HBO

16

The Orville

Fox

17

  Chrisley Knows Best

USA

18

Teen Mom 2

MTV

19

Marvel’s Inhumans

ABC

20

Dancing with the Stars

ABC

 

