‘Game of Thrones’ On-Demand Viewership Dominance Is Finally Broken, By ‘This Is Us’ — Ratings Watch

House Pearson has grabbed the time-shifting throne. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Oct. 8, 2017.

“Game of Thrones” has remained a powerful force in on-demand viewership, weeks and months after Season 7 ended. But streaks are meant to be broken: According to the most recent weekly report from Xfinity, NBC’s “This Is Us” has taken over as the new most-viewed on-demand series on the service.

Viewers can’t get enough of “Thrones,” which had been the No. 1 show on Xfinity On Demand every week since May 22 — essentially, since the end of the regular TV season. But now that fall TV is officially underway, it’s probably no surprise that audiences are now looking to catch up with the Pearsons of “This Is Us.”

Users are also sampling new series on demand including ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” HBO’s “The Deuce,” Fox’s “The Orville,” and ABC’s “Marvel’s Inhumans.”

Meanwhile, the second week of the new season (Oct. 2-8) saw ratings come down a bit back to earth. Football dominated as usual in adults 18-49, while “The Big Bang Theory,” was once again the leader with all viewers (17.9 million, down from the previous week’s 22 million).

The top-rated entertainment show in adults 18-49 (including three days of DVR and VOD usage) was “This Is Us,” while “The Good Doctor” continues to amaze as the freshman series with the biggest open. The medical drama was the most-watched new show last week, and also the highest rated in the demo.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Oct. 8, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 NFL Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Texans NBC 5.8 5.8 2 NFL Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Buccaneers CBS/NFL 5.1 5.1 3 This Is Us NBC 4.8 3.1 4 The Big Bang Theory CBS 4.4 3.1 5 NFL Monday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Redskins ESPN 4.3 4.3 6 The Good Doctor ABC 3.7 2.2 7 Grey’s Anatomy ABC Will & Grace NBC 3.3 3.3 2.1 2.0 9 The Voice (Monday) NBC 3.1 2.6 10 Modern Family ABC 2.8 1.9 11 Empire Fox The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 2.7 2.7 1.9 2.3 13 The Simpsons Fox The Gifted Fox American Horror Story: Cult FX 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 1.5 1.1 16 Scandal ABC Survivor CBS MLB Wild Card: Twins vs. Yankees ESPN 2.2 2.2 2.2 1.4 1.6 2.2 19 The Goldbergs ABC 2.1 1.6 20 The Middle ABC Black-ish ABC Saturday Night Football: MSU vs. Mich. ABC NCIS CBS Chicago Fire NBC 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.6 1.5 1.9 1.4 1.2 25 Family Guy Fox American Housewife ABC Criminal Minds CBS Chicago PD NBC Law & Order: SVU NBC The Good Place NBC 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.4 1.4 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.2

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Oct. 8, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 The Big Bang Theory CBS 17.87 14.04 2 NFL Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Texans NBC

16.60 15.57 3 NCIS CBS 16.35 13.51 4 The Good Doctor ABC 15.97 10.88 5 NFL Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Buccaneers CBS/NFL 15.52 15.45 6 This Is Us NBC

15.46 11.06 7 Bull CBS 13.49 10.79 8 Blue Bloods CBS 12.96 9.49 9 The Voice (Monday) NBC 12.90 11.04 10 NFL Monday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Redskins ESPN 12.09 12.03 11 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 11.91 10.42 12 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 11.81 9.23 13 Hawai’i Five-0 CBS 10.97 8.53 14 Grey’s Anatomy ABC Seal Team CBS 10.93 10.93 8.07 8.39 16 60 Minutes CBS 10.74 10.25 17 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 10.71 8.46 18 Will & Grace NBC 10.48 7.14 19 Dancing with the Stars ABC 10.24 9.01 20 Survivor CBS 10.06 8.16 21 Madam Secretary CBS 9.86 7.21 22 Chicago Fire NBC 9.42 6.13 23 9JKL CBS 9.29 8.20 24 Criminal Minds CBS 9.21 6.17 25 Wisdom of the Crowd CBS 9.16 7.84

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Oct. 2-8, 2017:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 This Is Us NBC 2 Game of Thrones

HBO 3 Will & Grace NBC 4 The Good Doctor ABC 5 Rick and Morty Adult Swim 6 Outlander

Starz 7 Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO 8 American Horror Story: Cult FX 9 The Big Bang Theory CBS 10 The Simpsons Fox/FXX 11 The Voice NBC 12 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 13 Ray Donovan Showtime 14 Empire Fox 15 The Deuce HBO 16 The Orville Fox 17 Chrisley Knows Best USA 18 Teen Mom 2 MTV 19 Marvel’s Inhumans ABC 20 Dancing with the Stars ABC

