‘Game of Thrones’ On-Demand Viewership Dominance Is Finally Broken, By ‘This Is Us’ — Ratings Watch

“Game of Thrones” has remained a powerful force in on-demand viewership, weeks and months after Season 7 ended. But streaks are meant to be broken: According to the most recent weekly report from Xfinity, NBC’s “This Is Us” has taken over as the new most-viewed on-demand series on the service.
Viewers can’t get enough of “Thrones,” which had been the No. 1 show on Xfinity On Demand every week since May 22 — essentially, since the end of the regular TV season. But now that fall TV is officially underway, it’s probably no surprise that audiences are now looking to catch up with the Pearsons of “This Is Us.”
Users are also sampling new series on demand including ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” HBO’s “The Deuce,” Fox’s “The Orville,” and ABC’s “Marvel’s Inhumans.”
Meanwhile, the second week of the new season (Oct. 2-8) saw ratings come down a bit back to earth. Football dominated as usual in adults 18-49, while “The Big Bang Theory,” was once again the leader with all viewers (17.9 million, down from the previous week’s 22 million).
The top-rated entertainment show in adults 18-49 (including three days of DVR and VOD usage) was “This Is Us,” while “The Good Doctor” continues to amaze as the freshman series with the biggest open. The medical drama was the most-watched new show last week, and also the highest rated in the demo.
Here are this week’s rankers:
Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Oct. 8, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Texans NBC
|
5.8
|
5.8
|
2
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Buccaneers CBS/NFL
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
3
|
This Is Us NBC
|4.8
|
3.1
|
4
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
4.4
|
3.1
|
5
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Redskins ESPN
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
6
|
The Good Doctor ABC
|
3.7
|
2.2
|
7
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
Will & Grace NBC
|
3.3
3.3
|
2.1
2.0
|
9
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
3.1
|
2.6
|
10
|
Modern Family ABC
|
2.8
|
1.9
|
11
|
Empire Fox
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
2.7
2.7
|
1.9
2.3
|
13
|
The Simpsons Fox
The Gifted Fox
American Horror Story: Cult FX
|
2.3
2.3
2.3
|
2.2
1.5
1.1
|
16
|
Scandal ABC
Survivor CBS
MLB Wild Card: Twins vs. Yankees ESPN
|
2.2
2.2
2.2
|
1.4
1.6
2.2
|
19
|
The Goldbergs ABC
|
2.1
|
1.6
|
20
|
The Middle ABC
Black-ish ABC
Saturday Night Football: MSU vs. Mich. ABC
NCIS CBS
Chicago Fire NBC
|
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
|
1.6
1.5
1.9
1.4
1.2
|
25
|
Family Guy Fox
American Housewife ABC
Criminal Minds CBS
Chicago PD NBC
Law & Order: SVU NBC
The Good Place NBC
|
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
1.9
|
1.4
1.4
1.1
1.2
1.3
1.2
|Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Total viewers ranker, week ending Oct. 8, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
17.87
|
14.04
|
2
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Texans NBC
|
16.60
|
15.57
|
3
|
NCIS CBS
|16.35
|
13.51
|
4
|
The Good Doctor ABC
|
15.97
|
10.88
|
5
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Buccaneers CBS/NFL
|15.52
|
15.45
|
6
|
This Is Us NBC
|
15.46
|
11.06
|
7
|
Bull CBS
|
13.49
|
10.79
|
8
|
Blue Bloods CBS
|
12.96
|
9.49
|
9
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
12.90
|
11.04
|
10
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Redskins ESPN
|
12.09
|
12.03
|
11
|
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
11.91
|
10.42
|
12
|
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
|
11.81
|
9.23
|
13
|
Hawai’i Five-0 CBS
|
10.97
|
8.53
|14
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
Seal Team CBS
|
10.93
10.93
|
8.07
8.39
|
16
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
10.74
|
10.25
|
17
|
NCIS: Los Angeles CBS
|
10.71
|
8.46
|
18
|
Will & Grace NBC
|
10.48
|
7.14
|
19
|
Dancing with the Stars ABC
|
10.24
|
9.01
|
20
|
Survivor CBS
|
10.06
|
8.16
|
21
|
Madam Secretary CBS
|
9.86
|
7.21
|
22
|
Chicago Fire NBC
|
9.42
|
6.13
|
23
|
9JKL CBS
|
9.29
|
8.20
|
24
|
Criminal Minds CBS
|
9.21
|
6.17
|
25
|
Wisdom of the Crowd CBS
|
9.16
|
7.84
|Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:
Top 20 TV Series, Oct. 2-8, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW
|
NETWORK
|
1
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
2
|
Game of Thrones
|
HBO
|
3
|
Will & Grace
|NBC
|
4
|
The Good Doctor
|
ABC
|
5
|
Rick and Morty
|Adult Swim
|
6
|
Outlander
|
Starz
|
7
|
Curb Your Enthusiasm
|HBO
|
8
|
American Horror Story: Cult
|
FX
|
9
|
The Big Bang Theory
|
CBS
|
10
|
The Simpsons
|
Fox/FXX
|
11
|
The Voice
|
NBC
|
12
|
Grey’s Anatomy
|
ABC
|
13
|
Ray Donovan
|
Showtime
|
14
|
Empire
|
Fox
|
15
|
The Deuce
|
HBO
|
16
|
The Orville
|
Fox
|
17
|Chrisley Knows Best
|
USA
|
18
|
Teen Mom 2
|
MTV
|
19
|
Marvel’s Inhumans
|
ABC
|
20
|
Dancing with the Stars
|
ABC
