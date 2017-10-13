‘Gettin’ Wild with Snoop Dogg’ Follows the Rapper’s Journey to Become a Game Show Host — Watch (Exclusive)

Snoop's version of "The Joker's Wild" premieres later this month.

Snoop Dogg wears many hats, only some of which are made of weed. In addition to rapping and acting, the former Snoop Lion is now the host of “The Joker’s Wild.” Snoop was followed around by “30 for 30” documentarian Rory Karpf for a short documentary series called “Gettin’ Wild with Snoop Dogg” about his experience on the rebooted game show. Watch the first episode below.

Beginning in 1972 and airing on and off until 1991, the original incarnation of the show has previously been hosted by four different people. “I’m a huge fan of game shows and ‘The Joker’s Wild’ was my favorite show growing up,” Snoop said when his new gig was first announced earlier this year. “It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg. Me and the Snoopadelic team are excited to bring back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready, ya’ll, it’s gonna be a wild ride!”

“The Joker’s Wild” premieres on TBS on October 24, and “Gettin’ Wild with Snoop Dogg” will air in the leadup.