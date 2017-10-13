‘Ghosted’: Adam Scott and Craig Robinson Host the World’s Saddest Bachelor Party — Watch

Leroy's dream bachelor party might be more depressing than the one he actually got, so you better watch for yourself and decide. — Exclusive

“Ghosted” is entering its third week of release on Fox, and things are about to get wild.

Well, wild by the stuffy standards of a former Stanford professor.

Episode 3, “Whispers,” follows Max (Craig Robinson) and Leroy (Adam Scott) as the newly partnered duo are sent to Las Vegas for a case with paranormal pedigree. It’s a big case, and the two fresh investigators need to keep their track record clean if they want to stay on the job.

Does that mean the two can’t have fun along the way? Absolutely not. To maintain anonymity for their secret government agency, they check in to their hotel under the guise of hosting a bachelor party. Leroy is looking out for Max’s best interests, pushing for the single bachelor to seek companionship during their fake bachelor party… of two. Two men. Yup. It’s just Leroy and Max.

Let the party begin!

“Ghosted” is a single-camera Fox comedy about the partnership between two polar opposites — a cynical skeptic (Max) and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Leroy) — who are recruited by a secret government agency, known as The Bureau Underground, to save the human race from aliens.

In this week’s episode, Leroy romantically pursues a female cop (guest star Megalyn Echikunwoke) with the encouragement of Max, while they work on-site at a local resort. As the pair search for the culprit behind a string of murders, Captain Lafrey has Annie and Barry investigate her daughter (guest star Lauren Lindsey Donzis), who may be sneaking behind her back with a boy.

“Ghosted” airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Watch the exclusive video below.