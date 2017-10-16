‘Godless’ Trailer: Netflix’s Steven Soderbergh-Produced Western Rides into No Man’s Land

The Scott Frank-directed limited series is set to premiere November 22.

It didn’t take long, but just two years after the untimely demise of “The Knick,” Steven Soderbergh has partnered with director Scott Frank for “Godless,” a new Netflix limited series that’s set to take over your family’s Thanksgiving weekend.

“Godless” stars Jeff Daniels as Frank Griffin, a criminal who’s seeking revenge on Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), a young ex-partner who deserted Griffin’s posse. Both of them converge on the women-run frontier town of La Belle, New Mexico, where Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery) gives Roy protection from Griffin’s approaching hoards. (Presumably, Griffin is an outlaw and if he tells you any different, you punch him in the face.)

Frank is set to direct all seven episodes of the series with Soderbergh serving as executive producer. Aside from writing both “Logan” and “The Wolverine,” Frank also directed the 2014 film “A Walk Among the Tombstones” (which, judging by this series’ synopsis, could have been an appropriate title for this, too).

Though Netflix picked up “Longmire” after its run on A&E ended, this western will be the streaming network’s first original limited series. The “Godless” ensemble also includes Scoot McNairy, Kim Coates, Merritt Wever, and Sam Waterston.

Get your first glimpse of the southwest showdowns below:

“Godless” premieres November 22 on Netflix.

