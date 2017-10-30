‘Gold Star’: Robert Vaughn’s Final Performance Comes to Vivid Life in Family Drama — Watch

The Emmy winner and Oscar nominee stars alongside Victoria Negri in her emotional feature directorial debut.

It’s been nearly a year since Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Robert Vaughn (AKA television’s very first Napoleon Solo) passed away, but his remarkable humanity and skill on the screen will soon be on full display in Victoria Negri’s upcoming “Gold Star.” Vaughn stars alongside Negri in the film in a family drama that’s partially inspired by the filmmaker and star’s own experiences with her family.

The film follows Negri as Vicki who, after dropping out of music school, “drifts aimlessly between her family’s house in Connecticut and an itinerant existence in New York. When her father suffers a debilitating stroke, she has to become his primary caretaker. Vicki resists connecting with him, and making peace with herself, but finds a way forward thanks to a new friend and a life-changing event.” Catherine Curtin and Jacob Heimer co-star alongside Vaughn and Negri in the film.

“Gold Star” won the Audience Award at the Buffalo International Film Festival and Blue Whiskey Film Festival (Chicago), Best Feature Film at the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival, while Negri won the Lisa Blount Memorial Award for Acting at the Oxford Film Festival and Curtin won Best Supporting Actress at Blue Whiskey. Gold Star was selected by incubator Big Vision Empty Wallet as an Inaugural Kickstart Diversity Film.

Check out our exclusive clip from “Gold Star” below.

“Gold Star” will open in theaters and be available on VOD on Tuesday, November 10.

