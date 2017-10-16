Guillermo del Toro Is Making a Documentary About Michael Mann, Which We Hope Will Be Called ‘Mann’s Labyrinth’

Thierry Frémaux announced the project at the Lumière Film Festival.

While presenting the new director’s cut of “Heat” at the Lumière Film Festival, Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux made an announcement sure to please cinephiles: Guillermo del Toro is making a documentary about Michael Mann. That’s enough to make films about well-known auteurs a trend, what with Noah Baumbach and Jake Paltrow’s “De Palma” and Susan Lacy’s “Spielberg.”

No other information is available as of yet, though the news is in keeping with del Toro’s habit of pursuing as many different movies as possible. (His list of unrealized projects is longer than his actual filmography, with everything from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” and “The Hobbit” to “At the Mountains of Madness” and “Silent Hills” leaving fans to wonder “what if?” forever.)

Del Toro has sung the “Collateral,” “The Last of the Mohicans,” and “Blackhat” director’s praises on Twitter, calling “Heat” both “a film that is part of the lexicon of the medium” and “a stark Western set in a hyperreal LA.”