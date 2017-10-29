Gwyneth Paltrow Spoils ‘Seven’ by Dressing as Her Character for Halloween, in Case You Didn’t Already Know What’s in the Box

The movie came out 22 years ago, to be fair.

What’s in the box? If you’ve seen “Seven,” you already know the hugely upsetting answer to that question — and if you haven’t, turn back now lest ye have the end of David Fincher’s serial-killer drama spoiled. If anyone has the right to do so, however, it’s Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress did just that by dressing up as her character in the film, whose head ends up in that fateful box courtesy of the murderer played by Kevin Spacey. We never see said appendage, mercifully, but Brad Pitt does; his reaction is expectedly brutal, and ends up fulfilling the film’s Wrath quota.

It also leads to the film’s moving last lines, delivered by Morgan Freeman’s world-weary detective: “Hemingway once wrote, ‘The world’s a fine place, and worth fighting for.’ I agree with the second part.” We do too, especially with inspired Halloween costumes like this.