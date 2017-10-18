Where To Find Halloween On The Small Screen: The Ultimate Guide to This Month’s Marathons and Specials

From “Monsters Inc.” to “Psycho,” here’s where to find all your favorite Halloween classics this month.

Even if dressing up isn’t in your wheelhouse, there’s no reason you can’t celebrate Halloween from the comfort of your couch. Thanks to Halloween marathons, your favorite networks are airing classic and contemporary films and television shows that’ll get anyone in the holiday spirit. Plus, platforms like Netflix are working hard by releasing enough Stephen King adaptations and serial killer dramas to keep you entertained for the next two weeks.

From AMC’s week-long FearFest to Freeform’s classic 13 Nights Of Halloween, there’s something on TV for those who get spooked easily and for those with witches’ blood in their veins.

Check below for the 2017 guide to everything that is televised Halloween, so you can make plans for your favorite movie or episode.

Network Marathons:

AMC FearFest, AMC

FearFest will run for the week before Halloween, from October 23 to October 31. The marathon will include airings of classic horror thrillers like “Halloween” and its many sequels, “Carrie,” “Predator,” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” It will also play current horror films like “Annabelle,” and “Freddy vs. Jason.”

13 Nights of Halloween, FreeForm

In its classic tradition, FreeForm will be playing its 13 Nights of Halloween marathon, starting Thursday, October 19 until Tuesday, October 31. They’ll be playing spooky family-friendly favorites for everyone, including multiple airings of “Hocus Pocus,” “The Addams Family,” and “Monsters Inc.” Don’t forget the token “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 2” viewings along with gems like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Edward Scissorhands.”

96-Hour Halloween Marathon, El Rey Network

El Rey Network will be running a 96-Hour Halloween marathon from Saturday, October 28 until Tuesday, October 31. The network will be playing “Evil Dead” and “Evil Dead II,” along with every movie apart of the “Hellraiser” franchise. Exclusively, El Rey Network will be airing the world premiere of “Puppet Master: Axis Termination” from producer Charles Band and the English language premiere of “Crow’s Blood.”

31 Days of Halloween, SyFy

SyFy will feature Halloween flicks all throughout October, and their line-up makes it easy to pick and choose. They’ll be showing content like, “I, Frankenstein,” “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” and the “Insidious” franchise.

Classic Horror, TCM

The classic film network is dedicating days of the week to a variety of Halloween-themed programming. Tuesdays showcase classic horror from the 1930s to the 1960s, Fridays highlight “Psycho” star Anthony Perkins, and Sundays are for Dracula.

Television Movies & Specials

“SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween” is now available to stream on Crackle.

“The Sandman” is a special produced by Stan Lee featuring stars Tobin Bell and Haylie Duff. The movie, which premiered Saturday, October 14 at 9 p.m. on SyFy, tells the story of a little girl who brings a monster from her nightmares into reality.

“1922” is another Stephen King adaptation coming to Netflix Friday, October 20, telling the story of a man, guilty of killing his wife, who believes that she is haunting him.

“The Watcher in the Woods” remake of the 1981 film stars Anjelica Huston and premieres Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m on Lifetime.

“The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special” will air Saturday, October 28 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC. The animated half-hour special featuring Tom Hanks is based on the viral 2016 “SNL” skit.

“Lore” released all 6 episodes of its first season exclusively on Amazon Prime this Friday, October 13. The podcast turned horror series details true events, folding the supernatural into reality.

“The Walking Dead” is scheduled to make its return on AMC Sunday, October 22 at 9 p.m. The inherently gory, naturally unsettling series is going into its eighth season.

“Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXVIII” marks the 28th annual “Simpsons” Halloween Special, for those who don’t know their Roman numerals. The traditional special will include a voice appearance from the director of the 1973 film “The Exorcist,” William Friedkin.

“Ghosted,” now playing Sundays on FOX at 8:30/7:30c, may not always have Halloween-themed episodes like last weeks, but is the perfect sitcom to put you in high spirits (especially during this season).

“Ghost Adventures,” everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure, releases new episodes every Saturday at 9 and 10 p.m. on the Travel Channel.

“Mindhunter” is streaming now exclusively on Netflix. From director David Finch, the 10-episode drama highlights the FBI’s trials in solving cases involving serial killers set in 1979.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” aired their very special Halloween episode, “HalloVeen,” Tuesday, October 17, but you can catch up via the Fox app or Hulu.

“American Masters: Edgar Allen Poe: Buried Alive” is the latest installment of the documentary series, premiering Monday, October 30 on PBS at 9 p.m. You can’t miss this one.

“Supernatural” just began its 13th season on The CW — you can catch up on the network’s website or tune in Thursdays at 8 p.m.

“Stranger Things 2” will premiere Friday, October 27 on Netflix and needs no introduction. All fear the Demogorgon.