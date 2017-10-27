The Best Halloween TV Episodes You Can Stream Right Now

If you don't have the endurance to watch a whole movie, get your Halloween fix from classic episodes of "The Simpsons" or "South Park."

For most, Halloween is more of a state of mind than a holiday, but for those too shy to celebrate, a fun way to feel the thrill of Oct. 31 might be through TV’s favorite characters. What is Halloween without Ted Mosby’s Slutty Pumpkin or trick-or-treating with the Belchers?

Whether it’s seeking some pop culture costume inspiration or seeing your faves partake in particularly spooky behavior, here are the must-watch Halloween episodes available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

“30 Rock”

“Stone Mountain,” Season 4 Episode 3

What it’s about: Liz and Jack go to Stone Mountain, Georgia, to search for new talent in “middle America.” Meanwhile, Jenna is trying to suck up to the writers so they take care of her when the new cast member comes, and the writers are focused on throwing their annual Halloween party.

Why it’s the best: Even with all of that going on, there’s a C-plot as Tracey Jordan tries to kill Jimmy Fallon to complete the “rule of threes” in regards to news of celebrity deaths. There are countless memorable quotes from a newly recruited, fresh-faced Fallon: “If some celebrity doesn’t die soon, I’m gonna kill my first guest tonight. It’s a dog who plays soccer.” There’s also major costume inspiration, like Kenneth’s low-risk knife headband to Cerie’s version of an Italian senator.

Where it’s available: Hulu

“Black-ish”

“Jacked o’Lantern,” Season 2 Episode 6

What it’s about: Dre gets a visit from his intimidating older brother, June Bug, played by Michael Strahan.

Why it’s the best: A cameo from Michael Strahan proves nobody does Halloween like the Johnsons. Also, the costumes this time around are seriously inspirational, including Barack and Michelle Obama, executed perfectly with Bow going classic Michelle. Plus, Junior’s gag as Barack’s secret service agent pairs well with the tension between the cousins.

Where it’s available: Hulu

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Fort Night,” Season 4 Episode 2

What it’s about: Gene, Tina, and Louise plan their night trick-or-treating with Darryl, Ollie, and Andie, mapping out the jackpot houses in their fort. Louise is busy avoiding psychotic fan Millie, who insists on dressing up as Dust Bunnies with her.

Why it’s the best: Besides Darryl (voiced by Aziz Ansari) donning a Devo costume, “Fort Night” is incredibly suspenseful. The plot becomes a matter of life and death, as the trick-or-treating deadline the characters have to adhere to make for great entertainment.

Where it’s available: Hulu

“Full Bars,” Season 3 Episode 2

What it’s about: The kids go trick-or-treating by themselves for the first time, which leaves Linda and Bob with time to appear at Teddy’s Halloween party. But when the kids venture out to King’s Head Island to try and score bigger candy bars, they get met with some high school bullies.

Why it’s the best: “Full Bars” has the best assortment of costumes, hands down. Louise is dressed as Edward Scissorhands, Tina is a Single Mommy Mummy, and Gene is Queen Latifah during her U-N-I-T-Y phase.

Where it’s available: Hulu

“Tina and the Real Ghost,” Season 5 Episode 2

What it’s about: Tina decides she’s too old for trick-or-treating and decides to go to the cemetery with the older kids. The exterminator Bob hired to spray the basement cannot work because he senses the presence of a ghost. This leads Linda and the kids to play the Ouija board and meet Jeff, the basement ghost.

Why it’s the best: Tina falls in love with Jeff, and the reaction she gets is unsurprising, but great for our main girl. The episode, including the pun on “Lars and the Real Girl,” is both ludicrous and hilarious.

Where it’s available: Hulu

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Halloween,” Season 1 Episode 6

What it’s about: Jake bets Captain Holt that he can steal his Medal of Valor from his office by the end of the day. Amy, who despises Halloween, has to infiltrate a costume party with Charles.

Why it’s the best: Being the sixth episode of the first season, “Halloween” starts the heist tradition that appears in every Halloween-themed episode of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” thereafter. A younger cast and Charles’s Mario Batali ‘stume sets this episode as a must-see for the season.

Where it’s available: Hulu

“HalloVeen,” Season 5 Episode 4

What it’s about: It’s the fifth annual Halloween heist, a.k.a the most recent!

Why it’s the best: Every Halloween heist is a great episode, being that it pins the characters against each other and throws us a twist every two minutes. Since it’s the fifth annual heist, our characters have grown and become seasoned to the game. But the ending throws us the biggest curveball that no previous Halloween heist could’ve predicted.

Where it’s available: Hulu, fox.com

“Community”

“Epidemiology,” Season 2 Episode 6

What it’s about: The study group has to fend for themselves as the entire Halloween party slowly becomes infected with rabies.

Why it’s the best: “Community’s” nimble spoofing of the zombie genre proves how great this gone-too-soon gem is. “Epidemiology” should be a Halloween viewing staple, if not for the terrifying aspects of a straight-up zombie movie featuring the greatest hits of ABBA, then for the handful of strong character stories.

Where it’s available: Hulu

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Trick or Treat,” Season 2 Episode 3

What it’s about: Larry and Cheryl view their friend’s film screening, where Larry gives the filmmaker’s wife the wrong idea. After two sixteen-year-old girls wearing no costumes and giving extreme amounts of attitude come to his door trick-or-treating, Larry denies them candy.

Why it’s the best: The Halloween B-plot is mindlessly entertaining, but the real kicker of the episode lies in Larry’s beef with the filmmaker who claims his grandfather invented the Cobb salad.

Where it’s available: HBO

“Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23”

“Love and Monsters…” Season 2 Episode 2

What it’s about: Chloe reveals her ongoing Halloween plot — every year at James’s party she decides to ruin the life of the worst person there. Then, a year later, is when she reveals herself to her victim after they’ve had their life ruined.

Why it’s the best: This Halloween special is a classic for cult fans — those who know and love Chloe appreciate that her Halloween prank is undoubtedly her best, and most in-depth.

Where it’s available: Netflix

“Ghosted”

“Bee-Mo,” Season 1 Episode 2

What it’s about: Jermaine, the son of Leory’s dead partner, becomes infected with a zombie virus while Max and Leroy unknowingly take him trick-or-treating.

Why it’s the best: This is a great way to familiarize yourself with Fox’s newest sitcom, “Ghosted,” starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott. The pair undoubtedly makes the show work, but “Bee-Mo” takes place on Halloween and raises the scream factor with a teenaged vampire.

Where it’s available: Hulu, fox.com

“How I Met Your Mother”

“Slutty Pumpkin,” Season 1 Episode 6

What it’s about: Barney wants Ted to accompany him to a Victoria’s Secret’s Halloween party, but Ted would rather stay at his apartment’s roof party, where a few years ago he met a beautiful woman in a pumpkin costume, who gets referred to as “the Slutty Pumpkin.” Marshall and Lily dress as a pirate and a parrot and double-date with Robin, who decides to be a bummer all night.

Why it’s the best: It’s the first mention of the legendary Slutty Pumpkin, who is a tentpole in the sitcom universe. From the first time the audience hears the story of Ted’s fantastical mystery girl in the pumpkin costume, we can pinpoint the kind of romantic he is: the kind of guy who dresses up as a hanging chad years and years in a row to maybe run into a girl he saw years ago.

Where it’s available: Hulu

“The Slutty Pumpkin Returns,” Episode Season 7 Episode 8

What it’s about: Ted finds the lady he’s been thinking about for 10 years after tracking her down. Marshall and Lily are faced with a decision to move to the suburbs while Barney finds out he’s a quarter Canadian.

Why it’s the best: It’s a classic “watch Ted fail” episode, and there’s nothing as satisfying as seeing infuriating characters pay for their dumb mistakes. And to the audience, it’s a no-brainer that this girl might not even remember who Ted is.

Where it’s available: Hulu

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

“Who Got Dee Pregnant?” Season 6 Episode 7

What it’s about: It’s a flashback episode! “Who Got Dee Pregnant” starts as the gang teases Dee for suddenly being pregnant. She then reveals that it was one of them, but she can’t figure out who. The episode is a hilarious recount of their recent Halloween party at Paddy’s.

Why it’s the best: The gags in this episode are unforgettable, especially using a real-life ostrich to play the incarnation of Dee in the bathroom.

Where it’s available: Netflix, Hulu

“The Office”

“Koi Pond,” Season 6 Episode 8

What it’s about: While Jim, Michael, Andy, and Pam go out to make cold calls, the rest of Dundler Mifflin put on a haunted house for local children.

Why it’s the best: Michael falling into the koi pond. The hilarity of Michael’s sloshing spill is balanced out with a discerning tone as he questions the possibility he was pushed.

Where it’s available: Netflix

“Halloween,” Season 2 Episode 5

What it’s about: Michael is instructed by corporate to fire somebody, so he designates Angela, Oscar, and Kevin in Accounting to find $50,000 in the budget. Jim and Pam post Dwight’s resumé online, while Angela harasses Pam about the Halloween party snacks.

Why it’s the best: Two-headed Michael is a work of art. Additionally, Jim’s portrayal of somebody being fired as he practices with Michael really lets John Krasinski’s comedy talents shine.

Where it’s available: Netflix

“Parks and Recreation”

“Greg Pikitis,” Season 2 Episode 7

What it’s about: It’s the first “Parks and Rec” Halloween special! Ann throws the world’s lamest party because she’s Ann, while Leslie detains her arch nemesis for vandalism: Greg Pikitis.

Why it’s the best: The introduction of Greg Pikitis is legendary, even if it’s only to hope for other appearances throughout the series. He’s made Andy cry and claim he’s “allergic to jerks.” He makes Leslie so furious it’s worth it hearing her outlandish insults. “I WILL waterboard you!” she screams at the kid on Halloween.

Where it’s available: Netflix, Hulu

“Halloween Surprise,” Season 5 Episode 5

What it’s about: Ben is faced with a difficult decision involving his campaigning career while Halloween takes place in Pawnee. City Hall is playing “Death Canoe 4: Murder At Blood Lake,” and Jerry has a fart attack.

Why it’s the best: It’s an episode full of proposals and character development, because in “Halloween Surprise,” we get to see our favorite characters mature right in front of our eyes, Ron apologizes to Diane after his macho reluctance, plus he sacrifices the sale of his $500 good table. Chris faces his series-long conflict with getting older by investing in some Touch of Gray. And Ben gets down on one knee.

Where it’s available: Netflix, Hulu

“The Simpsons”

“Treehouse of Horror XXVIII,” Season 29 Episode 4

What it’s about: In this year’s “Treehouse of Horror,” Maggie gets possessed by a demon, Lisa discovers an alternate reality where everything is a more perfect version, and Homer gets cannibalistic.

Why it’s the best: “The Simpsons” has truly been aging like a fine wine. This year’s Halloween special pulled off a couple spoofs and did it very well. Homer gets so hungry he begins to eat himself, and they performed CGI which transcended the sitcom’s normal agenda. If you’re a “Simpsons” fan or just a horror fan in general, this year’s “Treehouse” will definitely make an impression.

Where it’s available: Hulu, fox.com

“South Park”

“Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers,” Season 17 Episode 4

What it’s about: The goth kids are getting sent away to goth-conversion camp, which turns them emo. The goth kids see this as a threat, and find a way to infiltrate the camp with the help of the ghost of Edgar Allen Poe.

Why it’s the best: The goth kids are an underrated set of characters on “South Park,” even if it’s only to make fun of themselves. And who could forget Edgar Allen Poe’s classic line, “I would help you, but I fear I cannot be seen with a bunch of douche Vamp kids and their poser-ass plastic fangs.”

Where it’s available: Hulu

“Trailer Park Boys,” “Halloween 1977,” Season 3 Episode 4

What it’s about: Randy asserts his authority by evicting J-Roc, which puts the park on edge. Meanwhile, Mr. Lahey finds illuminating tapes of evidence of the day he officially lost his badge, which happened to be the Halloween of 1977.

Why it’s the best: In the wake of John F. Dunsworth’s recent passing, commemorating his brilliant portrayal of Jim Lahey with “Halloween 1977” is both fitting and sentimental.

Where it’s available: Netflix

“Will & Grace”

“It’s the Gay Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” Season 5 Episode 5

What it’s about: Will and Grace consider spending time pumpkin picking and biking in the Catskills with Leo (Harry Connick Jr.), and are taken by surprise when Leo shows up, actually planning to go.

Why it’s the best: Who doesn’t love “Will & Grace,” especially a Halloween special with Harry Connick Jr. as a guest star. This episode makes it clear that if pumpkin spice lattes were around in 2002, Will and Grace would be all over it.

Where it’s available: Hulu, NBC.com

“Workaholics”

“A TelAmerican Horror Story,” Season 3 Episode 12

What it’s about: The gang celebrates Halloween by bingeing scary movies all weekend, which makes them incredibly paranoid. Fueled by the appearance of a supermoon, the Anders, Blake, and Adam get spooked into thinking there’s a ghost haunting them at work. They then perform a type of exorcism to rid Telamericorp.

Why it’s the best: “Workaholics” is a great show to reacquaint yourself with, especially if you’re looking for something lighthearted yet hilarious, and “A TelAmerican Horror Story” is filled with absolute absurdity, includes a fantastic guest star: Robert Englund, Freddy Krueger himself, adds an meta concept to a very crafty episode.

Where it’s available: Hulu

“The X-Files”

“How the Ghosts Stole Christmas,” Season 6 Episode 6

What it’s about: Mulder and Scully become trapped inside a house haunted by the ghosts of two lovers who killed each other in a lovers’ pact.

Why it’s the best: The nostalgia-fueled episode pulls on every single one of our heartstrings as the ghosts (played by Ed Asner and Lily Tomlin) offer sentimental insights on Mulder and Scully’s relationship and partnership. No, we’re not crying, you are!

Where it’s available: Hulu