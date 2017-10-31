Hans Zimmer Got ‘Starstuck’ Meeting Jonny Greenwood, Names Him His ‘Favorite Film Composer’

Now this is some serious high praise.

Hans Zimmer is one of the most prolific film composers in movie history. An Oscar winner with 10 nominations to his name, Zimmer has worked with everyone from Christopher Nolan to Ridley Scott, Terrence Malick, Steve McQueen, Mike Nichols, and Ron Howard, among many others. He’s such a legend that to be named his favorite film composer would be a huge honor, and such is the case with Jonny Greenwood.

Speaking to CBC Radio, Zimmer called Greenwood his “favorite film composer” and even admitted to being “starstruck” when he met Greenwood for the first time this year. Zimmer joined forces with Radiohead for a track off the “Blue Planet II” soundtrack, and it was a task that made Zimmer more nervous than usual. “[I didn’t want to] mess up their song, because they’re not just anybody,” he said.

Greenwood has quickly become one of the most beloved film composers in the business, despite only having eight soundtracks to his name. He’s best known for his collaborations with Paul Thomas Anderson, including the films “There Will Be Blood” and “The Master.” Greenwood’s score for Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” will debut this Christmas, and he’s also the man behind the music for Lynne Ramsay’s Cannes winner “You Were Never Really Here.”

Greenwood’s “Phantom Thread” score will be competing in the Best Original Score race against Zimmer’s work on “Dunkirk,” which has been widely acclaimed. Good to know there’s nothing but respect and admiration between them.

