‘Happy!’ Trailer: Patton Oswalt Is a Blue Unicorn in Dark ‘Shrek’ & ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’ Mashup — Watch

Oswalt plays a flying blue unicorn to Christopher Meloni's grizzled ex-cop in Syfy's twisted new comedy.

An odd couple comedy pairing a silly cartoon animal with a cranky, grizzled detective will always call to mind “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?,” the 1988 comedy directed by Robert Zemeckis. From its first trailer, “Happy!” riffs on the comedy classic, updating it with a breakneck pace and black humor that would make even Jessica Rabbit blush. In 2017, that’s a promising look for this new series from the Syfy channel, which casts comedy heavyweights Patton Oswalt and Christopher Meloni (who proved his comedy chops on “Wet Hot American Summer”) as its unusual pair.

Adapted from the graphic novel of the same name by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, “Happy!” follows Nick Sax (Meloni), “an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man – who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Patton Oswalt).”

“Crank” writer Brian Taylor serves as executive producer and co-writer with Morrison (“The Invisibles,” “Batman”).

Watch the batty trailer below: