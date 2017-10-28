Harrison Ford Worked as Joan Didion’s Carpenter: ‘I Didn’t Know Where I Was Going, How I Got There’

He reveals their working relationship in "Joan Didion: The Center Cannot Hold."

That Harrison Ford worked as a carpenter before hitting it big with “Star Wars” is fairly well known by now, but what of his clientele? According to the new documentary “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold,” the future Han Solo once slouched towards Bethlehem with the subject of Griffin Dunne’s film when she was living in Malibu.

“I spent a couple of months there in their house, everyday,” Ford says. “First thing in the morning, last thing at the end of every day, explaining why we hadn’t made more progress and how it was going to cost even more money.” Dunne is Didion’s nephew, and his movie about her — which premiered at the New York Film Festival and is now streaming on Netflix — took six years to complete.

“I think I became their carpenter for the same reason I became their friend,” Ford continues. “It’s that I was out of my depth, kind of. I didn’t know where I was going, how I got there.” That kind of existential musing is certainly the kind of sentiment that Didion could relate to. (via Vulture)