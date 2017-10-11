Harvey Fierstein Sets the Record Straight (For Once): ‘I Ain’t Weinstein’

The raspy-voiced gay icon is not too happy about being mistaken for Harvey Weinstein, especially amidst all the sexual assault allegations.

Iconic gay playwright, actor, and producer Harvey Fierstein would like to get one thing straight (for the first time in his life): He is not Harvey Weinstein. Despite having the same first name and very similar last names, the raspy-voiced comedian is none too happy about being mistaken for the Hollywood heavyweight, especially following a slew of allegations about Weinstein’s decades long history of sexual assault.

Fierstein has been tweeting up some hilarious missives in his attempt to right the ship. “Harvey Weinstein is rumored to be in trouble & I am somehow getting flak as well! I get it. All Harveys look alike,” he wrote. “Guys, we’re mad at Harvey WEINSTEIN, not Harvey FIERSTEIN!” A few days later, he added: “Thanks to Weinstein’s horrible behavior I’ve been dubbed #theGoodHarvey on the internet. I appreciate the distinction [but can’t] I be #TheFabHarvey?”

Read the tweets below.

Harvey Weinstein is rumored to be in trouble & I am somehow getting flak as well! I get it. All Harveys look alike. — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 6, 2017

That’s right! Be mad at Harvey, not HARVEY! Guys, We’re Mad @ Harvey WEINSTEIN, Not Harvey FIERSTEIN! https://t.co/1nVyiyeGP8 via @jdforward — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 6, 2017

Thx 2 Weinstein’s horrible behavior I’ve been dubbed #theGoodHarvey on the internet. I appreciate the distinction bt cn’t I b #TheFabHarvey? — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2017

Fierstein’s celebrity friends who got in on the joke, including Kirstie Alley, who responded with a kissing emoji. Ever the provocateur, lesbian comedian Sandra Bernhard added a somewhat off color joke: “Even though you tried to lure me up to your hotel room for a nosh back in the ’90s I fought you off we sang show tunes instead!”