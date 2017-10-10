Harvey Weinstein Allegations: Actress and Screenwriter Says Former TWC Boss Sexually Harassed Her at Sundance

Louisette Geiss alleges that the former Weinstein Company head used a meeting to attempt to pressure her into watching him pleasure himself.

The allegations continue as another woman has stepped forward with claims of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein. During a press conference held this afternoon at her lawyer Gloria Allred’s office, actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss told a crowd of reporters that Weinstein attempted to force her to watch him masturbate during a meeting at Sundance in 2008. Weiss explained that she was familiar with rumors surrounding the former Weinstein Company head’s behavior with women, remembering that she told Weinstein, “I will take this meeting if you will shake my hand and say you will not touch me.”

The pair initially met at a restaurant during the 2008 festival, where Geiss was eager to pitch a screenplay. As the restaurant was about to close, they opted to move the meeting to Weinstein’s festival office, located next to his hotel room. That’s when Geiss made him promise not to touch her. Satisfied with his response, she continued the meeting. “We went to his office and had a great conversation about his current film and about the film I was pitching,” Geiss said. “He seemed genuinely interested in the script I had co-written.”

She continued, “After 30 minutes he excused himself to go to the bathroom. He returned in a robe with the front open, buck-naked. He told me to keep talking about my film and that he was going to get into his hot tub which was in the room adjacent to his office, steps away. I kept talking as he got into the hot tub. When I finished my pitch, he asked me to watch him masturbate. I told him I was leaving. He quickly got out of the hot tub. As I went to get my purse to leave, he grabbed my forearm and pulled me to his bathroom and pleaded with me to watch him masturbate. My heart was racing and I was very scared.”

Allred said that Geiss has evidence that support her claims, and she is eager to bring the case to an arbitration judge, as the statute of limitations on such crimes are four years in Utah. “I never thought I would have a chance to stand up against Harvey Weinstein,” Geiss added.

“It is not enough for him to acknowledge pain that he has caused and to seek therapy,” Allred said. “He needs to go further and provide justice to those who allege that they are his victims.” Allred also disclosed that other potential victims have approached her for representation against Weinstein.

You can watch a video of the live stream of the press conference, thanks to BuzzFeed Entertainment, below.

