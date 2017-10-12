Harvey Weinstein Fallout at Amazon Studios: Roy Price Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations

'The Man in the High Castle' producer Isa Hackett revealed how Amazon investigated Price's inappropriate comments toward her in 2015.

The Harvey Weinstein scandal has already led to some soul searching in Hollywood, as victims of harassment are finally feeling emboldened to break their silence and report their own stories. Now, Hollywood is seeing its next major target: Roy Price, head of Amazon Studios.

As Kim Masters first reported on Aug. 25 in The Information, Price allegedly made sexual remarks to producer Isa Hackett in July 2015 at San Diego Comic-Con. Hackett, the daughter of author Philip K. Dick, runs Electric Shepherd Prods. and is a producer on the Amazon series “The Man in the High Castle,” as well as another upcoming series for the streaming service, “Electric Dreams.”

IndieWire contacted both Hackett and Amazon Studios for comment, but neither responded at press time.

According to The Information, Hackett reported the incident to Amazon, which hired an outside investigator to explore the incident. Hackett told Masters that she hasn’t been given the outcome of the investigation. Hackett initially told The Information that “I do not wish to discuss the details of this troubling incident with Roy except to say Amazon investigated immediately and with an outside investigator… It’s my great privilege and responsibility to oversee adaptations of my father’s work and I intend to remain focused on doing my very best to give fans thoughtful, faithful and entertaining shows.”

In light of the Weinstein news, however, Hackett decided on Thursday to go on the record with Masters for THR. “I feel inspired by the other women who have been far braver than I am, who have come forward,” Hackett said. “There’s a culture of harassment [in Hollywood] and we need an infusion of new and diverse leadership.”

The Price allegations come as, separately, Rose McGowan took on Amazon and Jeff Bezos today in a series of Tweets. In writing that Weinstein raped her, McGowan also said she told the head of Amazon Studios) about the incident after she sold a script there, and that he ignored her request not to work with Weinstein on the project — killing the show instead.

McGowan had been optimistic about the show back in 2016 at IFP Film Week, when she broke the news to a panel audience that she had sold the show. (She didn’t reveal the concept at the time, but it was noted that McGowan has talked before about wanting to make a show about her early childhood experience in the Children of God cult.)

Earlier in 2016, Price on Twitter posted a photo of McGowan with him:

You come talking that trash we’ll pull your card. Tough face contest lost to @rosemcgowan #eazye #rosearmy pic.twitter.com/DZPMdZPZ0w — Roy Price (@RoyPrice) July 15, 2016

The Price allegations come as the studio chief is under fire for Amazon’s mix of TV content and need to attract a broader base of viewership. Amazon is also said to be reassessing the involvement of The Weinstein Co. on two high-profile shows it has in the works from David O. Russell (starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore) and Matthew Weiner (“The Romanoffs”).