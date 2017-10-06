Harvey Weinstein’s Donations to Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Other Senators Are Being Given to Charity

At least three others are doing the same.

The fallout from yesterday’s Harvey Weinstein news shows no signs of slowing. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, two high-profile Democratic senators from New Jersey and Massachusetts, respectively, are both giving the donations they received from Weinstein to charity.

Booker will give the $7,800 he received to the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault, while Warren is donating the $5,000 she received to a charity that has yet to be named. Joining them are fellow Democratic senators Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

A New York Times story published yesterday details several allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Weinstein, the co-founder of both Miramax and the Weinstein Company, with some of the stories going back decades. Weinstein has already announced that he’s taking a leave of absence from TWC, where his future appears to be in doubt.