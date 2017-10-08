The company announced his termination in a press release.

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company. The move comes days after a New York Times report that detailed several decades’ worth of sexual harassment accusations leveled against him. Here’s the statement the company just sent out:

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”

Read More:Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Trapped a TV Reporter in a Restaurant Hallway Before Masturbating in Front of Her

More stories emerged after the initial NYT article — see the timeline above — and Lisa Bloom, a high-profile attorney who tends to be on the other end of such cases, resigned as Weinstein’s advisor yesterday. In addition, three board members likewise resigned from TWC.