The Producers Guild of America Has Begun Termination Proceedings Against Harvey Weinstein

The vote was unanimous.

Following his expulsion from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences October 14, Harvey Weinstein’s membership in the Producers Guild of America may soon be revoked as well. The PGA’s National Board of Directors and Officers met this morning, calling sexual harassment a “systemic and pervasive problem requiring immediate industry-wide action” and unanimously voting to begin termination proceedings against him. Their final decision comes early next month.

Here’s the statement released by the PGA:

This morning, the PGA’s National Board of Directors and Officers decided by unanimous vote to institute termination proceedings concerning Harvey Weinstein’s membership. As required by the PGA’s Constitution, Mr. Weinstein will be given the opportunity to respond before the Guild makes its final determination on November 6, 2017. Sexual harassment of any type is completely unacceptable. This is a systemic and pervasive problem requiring immediate industry-wide action. Today, the PGA’s National Board and Officers — composed of 20 women and 18 men — created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to sexual harassment in the entertainment industry. The PGA calls on leaders throughout the entertainment community to work together to ensure that sexual abuse and harassment are eradicated from the industry.

Read More:John Oliver Calls the Academy Hypocrites for Expelling Harvey Weinstein But Giving Casey Affleck an Oscar

Weinstein was also terminated by the Weinstein Company, which he co-founded. Dozens of women have accused him of harassment, assault, and rape.