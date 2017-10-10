Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Allegations: Nicole Kidman, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Bourdain, and More Speak Out (Updated)

Today’s New Yorker article revealed new allegations against Harvey Weinstein — including accusations he raped actress Asia Argento and two others — and prompted a number of Hollywood’s elite, politicians, and other notable names to issue statements and take to Twitter to support the brave women who have come forward to tell their stories.
It has been five days since the first Weinstein bombshell came in the form of a New York Times article — based on six months of exhaustive reporting by Jodi Kantor and Megan Thowhey — which detailed numerous accounts of sexual assault, harassment, and monetary settlements. Since the Times article, many in Hollywood have remained quiet, but with Sunday’s firing of Weinstein by his company’s board of directors and today’s article written by Ronan Farrow, the floodgates have opened.
IndieWire will be updating this article as more notable figures react to the latest news of Weinstein’s alleged attacks on women.
Hillary Clinton: “I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”
Nicole Kidman: “As I’ve stated before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power — be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce. We need to eradicate this behavior.”
Minnie Driver (via Variety): “In light of the revelations about Harvey Weinstein in the past few days, I feel it necessary to add my support for the women who have been victimized and have been brave enough to talk about it. While I never experienced any abuse while working with Harvey, I think it’s important to add my voice to those of women everywhere who have experienced abuse at the hands of powerful men.”
Anthony Bourdain, who is dating Argento, has taken to Twitter to voice his support for the victims:
.@AsiaArgento I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world. https://t.co/i2Lsb6h5vU
— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017
Can we use the word “rapist” now? #Weinstein
— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017
Can everyone who dismissed @rosemcgowan now do the right thing and go fuck themselves?
— Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017
I stand with all the women who have been sexually harassed, and am awestruck by their bravery. This mistreatment of women has to stop.
— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) October 10, 2017
In this instance it was women affected but I also stand with all the men, indeed any person, who has suffered sexual harassment.
— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) October 10, 2017
Incredible reporting by @RonanFarrow. All the love & support in the world to the brave women who came forward to speak on record. https://t.co/pSz9SwjfSV
— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) October 10, 2017
More horror. More pain. Bravo to perma-ally @RonanFarrow. Deepest love to @AsiaArgento and the other remarkable women who shared here. https://t.co/Aj0VLAsNTg
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 10, 2017
True scum. Anyone who abetted this fucking monster should be ashamed. Amazing work @RonanFarrow https://t.co/t9rNkTXYzK
— Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 10, 2017
Hollywood has a sexism problem. Some of it in subtle ways (men interrupting women, speaking over women, getting credit for women’s ideas)
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 10, 2017
Some of it in not subtle ways at all (Weinstein.) Men are used to speaking over women. Even sensitive, smart, supposedly non-sexist men.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 10, 2017
Guys constantly assert their dominance without realizing. But we have to be aware. We also need more women in every position in Hollywood.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 10, 2017
Writing, directing, crew. You know how to solve the problem of the dearth of complex female characters? Hire female creators!
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 10, 2017
Patricia Arquette took to twitter to show support for her sister Rosanna Arquette, who contributed to the New Yorker piece by talking about how Weinstein tried to hurt her career when she refused his unwanted advances.
I am very proud of my sister @RoArquette and all the women and men & police who spoke up in this article- https://t.co/VWffWjLDht
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 10, 2017