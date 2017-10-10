Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Allegations: Nicole Kidman, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Bourdain, and More Speak Out (Updated)

A powerful New Yorker article detailing new accusations of rape has encouraged many to speak out.

Today’s New Yorker article revealed new allegations against Harvey Weinstein — including accusations he raped actress Asia Argento and two others — and prompted a number of Hollywood’s elite, politicians, and other notable names to issue statements and take to Twitter to support the brave women who have come forward to tell their stories.

It has been five days since the first Weinstein bombshell came in the form of a New York Times article — based on six months of exhaustive reporting by Jodi Kantor and Megan Thowhey — which detailed numerous accounts of sexual assault, harassment, and monetary settlements. Since the Times article, many in Hollywood have remained quiet, but with Sunday’s firing of Weinstein by his company’s board of directors and today’s article written by Ronan Farrow, the floodgates have opened.

IndieWire will be updating this article as more notable figures react to the latest news of Weinstein’s alleged attacks on women.

Hillary Clinton: “I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

Nicole Kidman: “As I’ve stated before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power — be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce. We need to eradicate this behavior.”

Minnie Driver (via Variety): “In light of the revelations about Harvey Weinstein in the past few days, I feel it necessary to add my support for the women who have been victimized and have been brave enough to talk about it. While I never experienced any abuse while working with Harvey, I think it’s important to add my voice to those of women everywhere who have experienced abuse at the hands of powerful men.”

Anthony Bourdain, who is dating Argento, has taken to Twitter to voice his support for the victims: