Scotland Yard Is Investigating New Sexual Assault Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

Dozens of women have accused him of sexual harassment or worse.

After being fired from the Weinstein Company and expelled from the Academy, Harvey Weinstein is now under investigation by Scotland Yard. A team of officers is looking into the claims of three different women alleging that the former executive sexually assaulted them between the late 1980s and 2015, with the Guardian reporting that actress Lysette Anthony gave video evidence to officers in London earlier this week.

“On 11 October, Merseyside police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service,” said a Scotland Yard spokesman. “It is alleged that a man sexually assaulted a woman in the late 1980s in west London. On 14 October, further allegations were made against the same man. It is alleged that the man sexually assaulted a woman in Westminster in 2010 and 2011, and in Camden in 2015.”

The statement continued, “Officers from the Met’s child abuse and sexual offences command are investigating the allegations. There has been no arrest at this stage.”

Weinstein’s spokeswoman has “unequivocally denied” all accusations of non-consensual sex made against him.